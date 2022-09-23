Well, that’s it. I’m a soccer dad.
It’s not a title that was ever really on my radar before, to be honest. After a certain amount of years of day-to-daying this planet with no child under my charge, I had grown pretty satisfied with what life was. My wife and I traveled quite a bit, had a fun social life and settled into a comfortable routine that we anticipated navigating until we one day turned to dust — or until the world’s supply of Irish whiskey dried up. Whichever came first.
And then we had a miraculous gem enter our world in the form of a little girl who flipped everything upside down for us, and not only altered that comfortable path in which we traveled, but provided a new one for us to explore. It’s been a voyage of growth, love, fear, excitement, dread, random socks that I don’t think she ever even wore on the living room floor, talking back, magnificently destroying our sleep habits...
But I digress.
As many of you who have or are currently raising children fully-well know, it is an amazing ride. It ain’t easy. And it ain’t for wimps. But it is a miracle, every second of every day, and the love you feel for that child simply can’t be rivaled by anything else — at least nothing I’ve found to this point.
I’ll never forget that first night I spent with her in the hospital after she was born, softly talking to her in the wee hours of the morning while my wife stole some much-needed sleep. I made a ton of promises right there about how I was going to pour all I had into giving her every opportunity to beat this thing we call life. I spoke about education, affection, building her self-confidence, preaching kindness and fairness. I promised to take her places and show her things, and to protect her and help her learn to protect herself.
And I promised to teach her ball.
Sports have always played a big part in my family. My grandfathers — two of the best men to walk this globe — were sports fanatics, as was my father, that third member of the three-best-men-I’ve-ever-known trio. They taught me an intense love for football, basketball and hockey that I still have today, and they each supported me in my own efforts on fields and courts as I was growing up.
And as much as we loved those other sports, there was one that united us the most — even if we each had different teams we rooted for with unquestioned resolve.
Baseball.
We watched games together, on television and at the stadiums. My father coached my youth teams for years. Those three and I talked about the game for more hours than I could ever possibly count, and I learned about players like Hack Wilson, Ernie Banks, Herb Score, Bob Feller, Billy Martin and — my father’s biggest hero outside of his own father — Mickey Mantle.
I was clearly lucky to have that in my life, and a big part of me was hoping to pay that forward to my daughter. Maybe she’ll love playing softball, I thought to myself as she held my finger tightly in the hospital that night. I had grown to absolutely adore the game over the past two decades of covering the Senior League Softball World Series in Roxana. I can help her with that, I thought.
And a few years later, when I asked her if she wanted to play T-ball, she excitedly said yes. My heart soared. It’s happening!
Only, it really didn’t.
She went to her first practice, hit the ball more solidly than I had anticipated and did pretty well. Walking proudly on Cloud 9 to the car after practice, I asked her how she enjoyed it.
“I hate it,” she said. “It’s so boring.”
And, with that, a little piece of me died inside. Or, it was possibly gas. I don’t always eat well. Regardless, I was taken aback.
I made her finish out the season for two reasons: One, I didn’t want her to quit something she started. And, two, I hoped she might come around.
Alas, she did not.
But then she told me this year she wanted to play soccer, and we signed her up at River Soccer to give it a shot. She went to a camp in the spring and had fun. Now she’s in her first fall season on a team, and she loves it.
I still don’t fully understand the game, though there are some similarities from hockey that I’m beginning to piece together. And I’m not sure of her responsibilities, but we’re out there cheering, and she’s out there trying to learn without the benefit of having a dad who knows what he’s talking about.
But this week I started a YouTube tutorial on the game so I can, hopefully, learn something, and she’s been excited for her next game since we got home from her last one.
So, I’m a soccer dad now. And it’s kind of awesome.