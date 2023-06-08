Psammophile.
Yeah, I said it. I might have needed a little help spelling it, but there it is. In black and white.
Dev Shah, an eighth-grade student from Largo, Fla., had no problems at all spelling it last week, which kind of makes sense, seeing as how he is one of the best spellers of words on the planet and all.
Shah won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, June 1, outlasting a field of 228 other absurdly-smart young people in the process. His win earned him more than $50,000 in cash and prizes, and bragging rights over the rest of us earthlings who never realized psammophile was a word, let alone how to spell it.
For the record, it is “an organism that prefers or thrives in sandy areas,” per the New York Times. So, basically all of us who live or visit here are psammophiles, though I’d caution against announcing it too loudly in a group that doesn’t know the definition of the word — you know, like 99.9 percent of the world, probably.
No? Just me?
Regardless, Shah’s win was a bit of a redemption for the 14-year-old. He had previously made it to the bright lights of the national spelling competition, in 2019 and 2021, tying for 51st place and 76th place, respectively, according to Fox News. He took a hard-to-swallow fourth-place finish in the 2022 regional competition, preventing him from making it to nationals, and making him question his future path.
He “didn’t know if [he] wanted to keep continuing,” he said.
But he kept his head in the books, worked hard and won his regional competition this year by spelling “fustanella” — because who doesn’t know how to spell the word that describes a stiff white kilt worn by men in Albania and Greece?
Me. I didn’t know. I didn’t know the word existed, I wouldn’t have known how to spell it if someone asked me to try, and I probably would have simply assumed the fetal position right up there on stage had someone asked me to try to gather my thoughts long enough to...
But I digress.
As our publisher is fond of saying, “Everyone has a story,” and Shah certainly has one that is interesting. His father, per the Associated Press, immigrated to the United States from India nearly 30 years ago with the dream of obtaining a master’s degree in electrical engineering. Shah’s brother is also a rising junior at Yale, so it’s pretty safe to assume this is not a dumb family.
And, I know, some of you are already saying, “Going to college doesn’t make you smart.” I get it. You’re right. But getting a master’s in electrical engineering, winning a national spelling bee and attending school at Yale means you’re... well... you’re probably not a family in need of directions that tell you to not ingest a battery.
Know what I mean?
Shah’s father, the aforementioned electrical engineer, told the Associated Press that his son displayed “incredible recall” with words beginning at 3 years old. You know what I showed at 3 years old? Not a lot. Maybe how many batteries I could fit in my mouth at once?
By the way, Shah had to come through with a lot more words than psammophile to win this thing. Along his journey, he had to spell bathypitotmeter, aegagrus, schistorrachis and perioeci, according to Fox.
Looking at that list, I think I could have correctly spelled “and.” That’s it. That’s all I got.
“It’s surreal,” Shah said, according to People magazine. “I didn’t even let it settle in. My legs are still shaking.”
Of course, he also could have said juddering, or any other cool word he’d obviously be able to spell.