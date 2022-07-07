When I was a kid, I wanted to be... oh, pick your poison.
Depending on the time of the year, what we were learning about in school or whatever cool act I just saw Fonzie undertake, I wanted to do that. There were moments when I fancied myself a future catcher for the Baltimore Orioles, or a cross-country skier or a guy who would jump a bunch of school buses in a diner parking lot on my trusted motorcycle. There was never one “lifelong dream” I had that didn’t consist of eating chocolate chip cookies and watching television until my stomach hurt.
Well, I guess there was one, now that I think back on it a little bit. I most certainly wanted to be an explorer.
You know — searching for treasures and escaping quicksand and swinging by vines into perilous environments while engaging in witty repartee with my stunningly beautiful archaeologist explorer partner who is sassy enough to keep me on my toes...
But I digress.
It just seemed like an amazing life. Granted, those days of loading a creaking ship in the 15th century to explore new worlds were pretty much gone by the time I got my wanderlust, but there were still new adventures to be had. New discoveries to be made. Maybe I’d discover an ancient warrior burial ground or a new kind of butterfly. Or a giant emerald! Or a trove of Civil War-era gold.
That brings me to Dennis Parada and his son, Kem. The two formed Finders Keepers, a treasure-hunting company, according to an article by NPR. In 2018, they say they led the FBI on a “secretive” dig in Pennsylvania, where legend says an 1863 shipment of Union gold was lost, stolen or fill-in-the-blank on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.
According to the pair, the deal was that they would receive a “finders’ fee” if the FBI discovered anything. The FBI has claimed that there was nothing found, and the pair in return demanded that the FBI share videos of the agency’s exploration of the area to prove that it turned up the proverbial “Nothing Burger.”
The FBI, per the article, said it could produce 17 relevant videos, but then came back and said there were only four. As part of the documents the agency turned over to the court, there was a geophysical survey commissioned by the FBI that “suggested an object with a mass of up to 9 tons and a density consistent with gold was buried at the site,” according to NPR.
Lawyers for the Paradas are asking for legal fees to be covered by the FBI, as well as the ability to depose three FBI officials. According to the Paradas’ attorneys, there is photographic evidence of the FBI videorecording the dig, even though that agency says those videos just don’t exist.
“We want to answer two questions,” said Anne Weismann, a Freedom of Information Act attorney working for the Paradas. “Did the FBI create videotapes during the excavation? The picture certainly seems to answer that question. And if so, what happened to those videotapes?”
Hmm... there seems to be a little more litigation in the explorer business these days than I envisioned. Indiana Jones wouldn’t have called a lawyer. Sir Walter Raleigh wouldn’t have gone to court. Granted, he was eventually executed for treason, but, you know, still.
It would appear that the whole explorer game has shifted. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some discoveries to celebrate. Discoveries that haven’t been possibly taken or not taken by the FBI.
HVAC technician (and now acclaimed explorer in my book) Jonathan Pruitt was working on a renovation project at Wilmington’s Concord Mall recently when his explorer-like curiosity got the best of him and he took a look behind a wall, according to the Washington Examiner. What he found was the stuff that explorer legends are made of: A 1980s-era Burger King, preserved in all of its original wonder, like a Pompeian artifact enveloped in ash.
Just as Ferdinand Magellan did years ago, Pruitt posted his discovery on Facebook, and it promptly went viral.
Tom Dahlke, the mall’s general manager, said he’s fielded a ton of calls about the Burger King since Pruitt’s majestic discovery earned it such acclaim, and that he believes he’ll be leasing that previously-unused space soon.
And, in an era of malls struggling to lease space, Pruitt’s discovery is truly monumental. And he documented it, which means he wasn’t just making up a Whopper.
Thank you. I’ll see myself out.