Human life is tragically fragile.
From the time we take our first breath until that last one leaves our bodies, we are faced with a minefield of perils — some of which we can avoid, and some that are simply thrust in our path, taking away any control we may or may not believe we hold over our respective fates. Yes, we can take care of ourselves by managing our diets, exercising, maintaining sound hygiene and focusing on our mental health, but some things are simply beyond what we can manage without a little luck “from above.”
Littered throughout that time are the non-life-threatening challenges that we must overcome, though they still leave their marks. You know — romantic heartbreaks, financial struggles, work stresses, cars that constantly break down, babies that cry and we can’t figure out why... that kind of stuff. You know, the stuff that eats us up from within.
It’s no wonder that many of us “harden” over time — building metaphorical forcefields around us to try to keep others from getting close enough to hurt us. We get more serious. We often lose our carefree ways and spend far too much time focusing on the negative, rather than embracing the positive around us. We become jaded and less impressed by the things that we maybe once found impressive.
And then, every now and then, you come across someone like Gloria Weberg, who reminds us that life is meant to be lived.
I found the Michigan woman’s story while reading through a string of Associated Press stories, and it made me smile and think. There’s not much more I enjoy in an article than thinking and smiling.
Weberg is looking forward to her 100th birthday on March 2. To celebrate, she got a tattoo on her upper left arm that reads, “NY NY 1922,” honoring the year and place of her birth. Pretty cool, right? But it’s not like this is a rare foray for Weberg in regards to stepping her toes into the unknown.
Consider that she got her college degree at the age of 55 from Chicago State University, and then started her career as a social worker. Or that she got a tattoo to celebrate her 80th birthday (a goddess representing Mother Earth, per the article), and her 90th (seven stars that represent each of her children). She continues to perform aerobics while watching television, and regularly enjoys drinking a glass of red wine.
“My secret is being active,” she explained. “To be aware of what’s going on in the world in every way, from what my children were doing, their education, how important that was to me.”
Admit it. You want to just hang out with Weberg, don’t you? I do. Will she get another tattoo for her 110th birthday?
“Probably something like, ‘Are you still here’ or ‘I’m still here,’” she explained.
Yeah, I definitely want to hang out with Weberg. And I might swing by the Hillcrest Greens facility in Chippewa Family, Wis., for a glass of water when I’m done. They’re doing something right over there.
According to wqow.com, five ladies were the focus of a celebration over there in December, honoring each of them for reaching that glorious century mark. The women — Lois, Dot, Hilde, Fay and Letitia — were joined by loved ones and fellow residents for a tea party. And the quintuple offered their own recipe for living a long, warm life.
To “be happy everyday so that you can make other people happy” are the medicines of life, according to the group, who also tossed into that list good people, good friends, music and a few martinis as elements to a good life.
Awesome. They’re all awesome.
Also awesome: Tom Rice, a World War II veteran, who had parachuted into Normandy on D-Day, and wanted to spring into his own 100th birthday with a little taste of nostalgia. Yes, you guessed it. Rice parachuted out of a C-47 plane over Coronado, Calif., according to a story by Fox 5—San Diego.
Hundreds of nearby residents — including a plethora of military members — showed up to watch Rice perform his jump, and to celebrate his 100th birthday. He received cake and a new watch to replace the one he had lost during his D-Day heroics. Was it just as frightening a jump for the new centenarian as his historic one in France so many years ago?
Umm... no. Not exactly.
“It’s unbelievable what you can view from up there,” said Rice. “We do a lot of maneuvering up there. That was a lot of fun.”
Rice credited being physically fit and his propensity to “be prepared for anything” as secrets to a long, fulfilling life. He also added that he wants to parachute again next year to celebrate his 101st birthday, but at a higher altitude.
So, what are you up to today? Living life with enthusiasm, or having your life control you?