Selbyville residents will be heading to the polls on Monday, May 16, to cast their votes regarding a $6,050,000 loan that Town officials would like to take to improve water service.
If this referendum is approved, the money will be used to build a new water tower, which will increase water pressure to some developments. According to officials, they have received numerous complaints about water pressure for residents, and that is largely due to irrigation systems taxing said pressure.
“This is something the Town never experienced before, but now we have this irrigation and it puts a super demand on the distribution system,” said Council Member Richard Duncan. “We still have to provide adequate water to the fire service,” he explained, adding that the Town needs 1 million gallons “in the air” — stored in a water tower — to satisfy public demand.
If passed, the matter is expected to go to the state Water Infrastructure Advisory Council in mid-June. That agency initiates, develops and recommends projects to the Delaware General Assembly. If the State approves the funding, the majority of the cost of the project will be paid for by the State, per Duncan.
Selbyville residents, get out to town hall between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, May 16, to have your voices heard. It’s a great opportunity to have your say on a significantly important issue.