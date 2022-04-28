If it wasn’t for the First Amendment, I’d probably be locked up in a windowless cell for some of the stuff I’ve written about the greedy, out-of-touch, manipulative, fear-mongering, divisive, worthless, headline-seeking, agenda-driven, lobbyist-beholden, spoiled bags of filth we have had running things in our federal government for the past several generations.
See what I mean? Straight Gulag-type stuff there.
But I wear the First Amendment like a cloak, as do many of us when we criticize our Presidents, legislators or other figures of authority in our government. Just read these words and bask in them:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Beautiful. Am I right?
But also oftentimes misunderstood — or manipulated to mean something they do not. At its very core, the First Amendment protects us from government reprisal for the expression of ideas, beliefs or, in modern lexicon, “takes.” It means that the government — the government, mind you — can not lock you up or make it illegal for you to express yourself, even if it’s not something they like to hear or read.
What it doesn’t do, however, is protect you from your boss showing you the exit for mouthing off about his or her intelligence, keep you from sleeping on the couch for saying something stupid to your spouse, shouting “Fire!” in a crowded movie theater, spray-painting your personal creed on the side of people’s houses or getting punched in the nose for criticizing a stranger’s shirt.
Well, I guess there are laws that should protect you from getting punched in the nose, but it sure feels sometimes like people do deserve a little...
But I digress.
Basically, we all have the right to pray, without forcing others to pray the same way. We have the right to voice our displeasure at the government without being hauled away in the middle of the night. We have the right to have a press that doesn’t run everything through governmental overlords before publishing. And we have the right to call weekly newspaper editors ugly, bald, fat dodoheads, without the fear of reprisal.
You’re a meanie if you do that. But it is your right.
Lately, I’ve been watching the response to the recent news that billionaire Elon Musk is purchasing Twitter, and the anticipated promise that he will transform the social media giant into a giant free-for-all, allowing open discourse for all, with no fear of reprisal for anything a person or entity may wish to say on that platform.
And I’m a little torn, to be honest. But not necessarily for the reasons you might think.
I’m of the opinion that if Musk does finalize this deal and Twitter is completely under his domain, then, well, he makes the rules. If he wants a digital version of the Wild West where opinions, slurs and information of all levels of veracity are permitted... hey, that is his right. If he wants to limit posts to only those social in nature, then, again — his sandbox, his rules.
Where my concern comes in is more general, I suppose. With fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos controlling the Washington Post and all of her entities, Mark Zuckerberg overseeing the Facebook and Instagram world, and Musk in charge of Twitter, I can’t help but have some fears of the digital “town square” of open discourse becoming a manipulated morass of hyperbole and control.
There will be, in a sense, three people controlling a giant share of how we receive and exchange information. I can’t help but think of the age of “Yellow Journalism,” when Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst engaged in a king-making, sensationalist-headline-producing, often-hostile war of power, shaping the way citizens saw the world as part of a battle between, well, rich dudes.
In a time of hyper-partisanship and consumers picking their “flavor” of the news they wish to ingest, do we become even more beholden to the few that control the many? I’m almost picturing a black-and-white dystopia where the public mumbles and mutters talking points issued by the elites that ultimately line their pockets and strip the citizenry of their power through the sheer will of their control.
Of course, there’s also the chance that I’m just an ugly, bald, fat dodohead. So, you know, there’s that.
I like the idea of Musk getting involved in Twitter and I’m curious as to where he takes my favorite social-media platform, and hopeful that he truly goes forward as a shining light of free-speech promotion. I only worry about possibilities.
Free speech is a great thing. But my dad also always told me that nothing is truly free in this world. Just something for all of us — every single one of us — to keep an eye on going forward.