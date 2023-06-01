It has been a long-held belief of mine that human beings in general tend to underestimate the intelligence of our canine friends.
My now-departed pug, Bailey — who was a snorting, sneezing, flatulent little bag of mayhem — would baffle me on occasion with how clever she was. For every instance when I would shake my head in disbelief as she would walk into the same closed glass door time and time again, she would stun me with how she could find the tiniest spot of shade on a blazing summer day or hide treats from her bigger, greedier “sister,” Guinness.
And, Guinness, for that matter, would equally impress with her ability to... well, everything. That dog was just too smart for her own good sometimes. Between the two of them, who we were fortunate enough to spend more than a decade with in our family, I was beginning to come to the realization that animals taking over the world was a very real possibility.
And then Elsa came into our life.
After losing both Bailey and Guinness in fairly close proximity to each other, we stumbled upon a family at a campground who was friends with another family who was sitting on a posse of husky-mix puppies. We laid claim to a beautiful, blue-eyed brindle dog, brought her home and welcomed her to the family with open arms.
That was a little more than three years ago, and I’ve learned two distinct things from my time with Elsa — she is probably the sweetest, most affectionate dog I’ve ever known, and she has shown me clearly that not all dogs are intellectually capable of taking over the world.
Elsa is loyal. Elsa is loving. Elsa is great at playing with my daughter. Elsa also fits somewhere between a ham sandwich and a cracked golf ball in terms of general intellect.
You know that game where you pretend to throw a ball and the dog runs in that direction the first time, then maybe takes a lone step the second and then just stares at you by the third time you try it? Not our Elsa.
I can fake that throw 394 times and Elsa will take off running and go into near-panic when she can’t find the ball, each and every time. When I show her that it’s in my hand, she sighs and wags her tail, as if I just did something stupendous. Then she scurries off for the 395th time looking for a ball that was never thrown in the first place.
Look, there’s something endearing about a dog whose heart is so pure she is seemingly incapable of believing I would use deceit upon her. When I come home each night, it’s as if I just returned from a trip around the world, as her whole body moves in concert with her tail and she lets out soft little cries as I bend down to pet her. She is good, and kind and loving.
And not at all bright.
You know how you worry a little bit about some naive young people as they venture out into the world — like you almost expect someone to take advantage of their good nature and extinguish that light they have? Yeah, that’s Elsa. I can picture a scenario where some streetwise dog is standing on a corner, flipping a coin up and down in his paw and sees Elsa coming a mile away.
Next thing you know, Elsa is putting down her money on a timeshare in lower Mongolia, and she’s writing a memoir on the exact moment when things went bad for her. There will be a Netflix crossover with the Tiger King, and dog parents around the world will use her as a cautionary tale about the dangers of...
But I digress.
She really is a sweet dog. But she’s a sweet dog who gets herself tied up around the same chair in the back yard on her leash almost every single day, gets outwitted by the cat when they get to playing in the living room, and loses the same ball under the same couch in the same way every two hours.
She’s a joy. But I wouldn’t bank on her taking over the world anytime soon.