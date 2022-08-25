It’s easy to get frustrated with the current state of humanity.
We turn on our televisions or leap into the abyss of the internet, and we see images and videos of war and the abject destruction of life. Political division rips apart families and friends, and has served as an incubator for false information and outrageousness that has shaken societies to their knees.
The United States of America has basically regressed into a Divided Counties of a Random Land Mass, as we have publicly humiliated and lampooned our last several presidents on the world stage — proving that we no longer embrace a semblance of national patriotism as much as we do party affiliations and 24-hour news outlets who represent said parties by the information they choose to share.
We see bad things happen to good people. Bad people get ahead by doing bad things. Good people get left behind by trying to do good things. And just generally horrific activities by the worst of the human species against anybody who happens to be in their path.
So, yeah, it’s certainly easy to get frustrated with the current state of humanity, or humanity at any point in time if we study our history. We’ve seen slavery, gluttony, genocide, domination, supremacy, rape, incest and basically every dark action known to man, committed by man. There’s a whole lot of evidence out there to suggest that human beings are basically awful.
But as my mother said to me more than once: “People are often bad. A person is usually good.”
And that’s true. If we clear a path from the darkness and focus on the light instead, we remember videos we have seen of people diving into flood waters to save strangers, or teachers going without at home so they can buy supplies for students in need. In fact, some of the very best we see in people is when they are faced with some of the worst situations.
One of my favorite memories as a child came from one of the darkest days in Washington, D.C., history, when the Air Florida plane crashed into the 14th Street Bridge in 1982. There were 78 lives lost during that crash, and I remember watching the news with my family as the story developed.
There was a woman in the Potomac River who was unable to reach for a safety line that had been dropped into the icy water by rescuers in a helicopter. Lenny Skutnik, a retired employee of the Congressional Budget Office was a spectator to the rescue attempts before he realized he could play a bigger role. He did. He jumped into the freezing water and pulled the woman to safety. President Ronald Reagan later had him seated next to the First Lady at a State of the Union address, where Skutnik was lauded for his heroism.
I kept a Washington Post photo on my wall that featured Skutnik for years. It was sandwiched between my “Miracle on Ice” poster and probably six or seven others that featured Farrah Fawcett or Heather Thomas. I mean, obviously, I was into fashion and hair during my teen years, so that’s why the posters of those particular ladies...
But I digress.
Skutnik was a hero, plain and simple, though he obviously didn’t set out to be one when he left the house that morning. He just acted... human. Fantastically human.
We’ve seen it here locally lately as well. Last week, we were fortunate to share a story with you about an Ocean View man who collapsed at home because of a heart attack caused by a blockage in the left anterior descending artery — the dreaded “widow-maker.” Fortunately, a contractor by the name of Bob McClanahan was nearby and had, thankfully, received CPR training at his company. He jumped in to help, along with Kris Gum, Kameron Gum, Damien Holt and Jamar Handy.
The man was saved and lived to tell the story of these incredible people. By reading this, maybe another company encourages its employees to take CPR classes. Maybe another life is thus saved by a human being showing remarkable humanity.
This week we are telling the story of another human being, alive today because of other human beings. When Dale Jerns suffered sudden cardiac arrest at his home — and going 19 minutes without a pulse — his wife, daughter and responding EMTs performed CPR and got him to the hospital. They literally saved his life. And I don’t like using that “literally” word very often.
“I already won the lottery,” explained Jerns. “This is the lottery. I’m here.”
But it wasn’t luck that saved Jerns. It was human beings who performed with an abundance of humanity.
People can be good.