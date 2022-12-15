Kids know things.
We might not always recognize that those little people who live in our homes are watching and listening to what is going on around them — especially when they typically show no signs of, well, watching and listening to what’s going on around them. But they do.
Let me tell you about my “worry tree.” Every day when I get home from work, I consciously tell myself to throw all my stress and worries into the tree in the front yard before I walk in the door. My goal is to walk in happy, be a present father and husband, and not weigh down those incredibly important people in my life with whatever I am dealing with outside of them. And, honestly, after a few minutes of purposely trying to adopt that mindset, it usually becomes genuine, just because they fill my heart and make me happy.
A few years ago, after a particularly difficult day, I went through my routine — “threw” away my problems to the all-knowing tree, walked in the door with a smile on my face and was greeted by a concerned look from my then-5-year-old daughter.
“What’s wrong?”
“Nothing. Why would you ask that?”
“Your eyes always look like that when you’re upset.”
Two splashes of reality hit me with that exchange: First, she paid more attention to things than I had imagined; and, two, I was beginning to understand the genesis behind that poker slump I was having.
Regardless, kids do observe and absorb more than we think. And they know when we are not doing so good. Take Isabel Milan, a young girl whose mother Joy co-owns Taco-Bout-Joy’s, a restaurant in Glenview, Ill.
Isabel made a TikTok video showing her mom’s empty restaurant, and made a statement that resonated with... well, a lot of people.
“It breaks my heart to see my mom watching the door every day, waiting for a customer to walk in,” she wrote in the caption, per a story on Today.com. “I wish I could give her customers for Christmas.”
That video, as of Tuesday, had garnered 38.5 million views, 6 million likes and more than 69,000 comments from people. And in this wild world of internet negativity and people just waiting to pounce on things for their own trollish pleasure, it was significantly heavy with support. If you’ve only known a world of social media in your lifetime, “support” means people were being positive and wanted to help. It’s from a bygone era, I get that.
A day after Isabel’s post, she had another video for the public.
“Haven’t had time to sit down and update, but let’s just say it was only my mom and I this morning and we ended with this crew.”
The video showed nine people working hard in the kitchen while lively music played in the background.
“We’re amazed by the support and we’re still taking it all in.”
She showed her smiling mom in a second video.
“The whole family and some friends came together today to help out and celebrate an amazing day,” read the on-screen text as the video showed people preparing food, per Today. Another shot showed a receipt spoke overflowing with tickets for customers. “Nothing but happy tears and laughter all day.”
The comments on the video showed supporters who not only came out to help the family’s restaurant, but that they enjoyed it, too — which is pretty critical in making sure this wasn’t a one-off of support.
“I’m so happy to be here to watch y’all grow,” said one user.
“Drove 3 1/2 hours and definitely worth it, love supporting small businesses,” wrote another.
“Seriously thinking about driving the 7.5 hours from Nashville just to support and eat,” added another TikTok user.
I can hear you cynics out there, suggesting that this was a publicity stunt orchestrated by the family to drive an uptick in business. Part of me took on that mindset, too. It’s kind of the world we’ve built, isn’t it?
But then I was reminded of two things that changed my mind. First, wouldn’t she have come back with another video tugging at the heartstrings to try to attract more customers, instead of celebrating their great turnout? And, two, shut up. It’s a nice Christmas story.
Throw your cynicism in the ole cynicism tree and enjoy the holiday. Be happy for someone else, you Grinch.