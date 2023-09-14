I’m a fan of the word “creative.”
To be fair, I’m more a fan of the practice of people being creative than the structure of the word itself. Sure, it’s a neat little three-syllable word that features two different usages of the letter “e,” and that makes it more than a little representative of the complexities of the English language in terms of...
But I digress.
Creativity always grabs my attention. It is just way too easy to get sucked into a rote way of life where repetition leads the way. We have routines at home. We have routines at work. We have routines we do while we’re driving between home and work, and vice versa. You know, check the rear-view mirror, look ahead, check your side mirrors, look ahead, pick your nose, look ahead.
In a way, the repetition keeps us alive as we navigate everything else that falls on our plates during a typical day. While we might have a zillion conflicts and potential problems on our minds, those little routines of habitually checking our mirrors can be the difference between getting to where we want to get to, as opposed to being taken somewhere we most certainly do not want to go to.
Know what I mean?
And there is no more slave to routine than myself. I live much of my life tethered to one list or another, both at work and at home. Forgetful as a youth, flat-out irresponsible as a teen and a borderline disaster movie with legs during much of my early 20s, I learned that if it’s not on “the list” or part of my regular routine, there’s a good chance I’m going to miss doing something I really need to do.
So, there’s not a lot of “creative” in my day-to-day life. To be honest, it’s probably why I so stubbornly cling to filling this little spot in the paper each week — it’s my chance to step outside of my comfort zone a tiny bit and get a little creative.
Hey, I said “creative,” not “proficient.” I never claimed to be good at this.
But I do love creativity in other people and truly admire when people use their gift to try to make the world a better place. In an age of “me,” it’s always good to see people who focus on the “we.”
And I totally promise I’m done putting everything in quotations this week. I mean, I “kind of” promise.
Keenan O’Hern, who is cofounder of the startup company Revino and is part Dutch, saw people utilizing re-use systems in Europe before he moved to the United States, according to an article on Fastcompany.com. Considering the information that the beverage industry in the United States reportedly goes through 16 billion single-use glass bottles a year, and having partnered with former winery employee Adam Rack to start Revino, the company started out looking at wine bottles, and how to fix what they saw as a problem.
“We’re the only industrialized nation that doesn’t have refillable systems,” explained O’Hern. “I knew that the linear model wasn’t a model that we needed to accept.”
So Revino now has nearly 20 Oregon wineries signed up to work with them in launching a new system that will collect, clean and re-use bottles that are stamped “refillable” on the glass.
The stamping also uses a small leaf design so the bottles are easily identified, and consumers can bring these bottles to the wineries or the state’s network of redemption centers “that are already used for recycling other beverage cans and bottles,” per the article.
“What we really identified is simplicity,” said O’Hern. “We can’t make it complicated for people to return things. We can’t make it out of the way, because they’re just not going to do it.”
And he’s right. We all know he’s right. If it ain’t easy, human beings ain’t doing it. Except my daughter. She seems determined to do everything the...
Second digression. I apologize.
These bottles will at first be used only at local wineries in Oregon, but they are planning on moving soon into northern California and, hopefully, across the nation — as trucks that return from wine deliveries are often empty, meaning they could bring back refillable bottles from other locations to be sanitized and re-filled, according to Rack.
Is it going to reverse all the ravages of pollution over the next several years? No. Is it going to make a ripple in Oregon, and potentially northern California? Maybe. A small one.
But it’s creative, it serves a global purpose, and it could bring them major success. I’m rooting for them.