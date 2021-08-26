If a gentleman goes by the name of “Treetop Lover” to the ladies, and the men just call him “Sir,” well, it stands to reason that you better just beware of said gentleman.
Am I right?
For those of you staring up from your futuristic telephone/Google devices with a confused look on your faces, I’m referring to a song called “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” made famous by Jim Croce in 1973. In case you’re curious, other things also happened in 1973, such as the signings of the Paris Peace Accords, Secretariat winning horse-racing’s Triple Crown, the Roe v. Wade decision and the birth of the world’s most annoying, and chronically-flatulent, little sister — mine.
And, you are welcome for this week’s installment of “Stuff That Happened Before You Were Born,” by resident old guy Darin McCann.
Regardless, I brought up Jim Croce for a few reasons. First, I’ve always liked him a lot and still listen to his music quite a bit. Second, he had a ton to teach us.
For instance, you shouldn’t tug on Superman’s cape. Nor should you, per Croce, spit into the wind. You should never — and I can’t stress this enough: never — pull the mask off the old Lone Ranger. And, say it with me, you don’t mess around with Jim.
It all seems like common-sense advice, right? But in a world where common sense is anything but common, these little nuggets of truth can hold value. It’s kind of like, you know, never order food from a gas station and expect to not be spending more time in your bathroom than your bedroom for the next several hours.
But... wait. That’s not entirely true, is it? The best rack of ribs I’ve ever had come from a gas station in Oxford, Miss., on my way to a Florida-Ole Miss football game nearly 20 years ago. When my trusted friend advised we stop there for barbecue, I shot him a frightened look and asked what I ever did to make him want to cause me bodily harm.
He did, in fact, have a list in his pocket of things I had done to him, and he can be a petty, petty man and...
But I digress.
The ribs were good. Real good. Finger-licking, drool-inducing, belt-expanding good. And I can tell you right now that I have worked myself into a happy lather over some fried chicken from Royal Farms and put away plenty of Wawa delights over the years. So I don’t mind putting it out there that gas station food can be awfully good in the right situation. I’m still not sure I’d go for gas-station sushi anytime soon, but who knows? I watch enough “Diners, Drive-ins & Dives” to know nothing’s impossible.
That being said... You still might not want to go to a fast-food restaurant for your tattoo needs.
More sage wisdom from Jim Croce, you might ask? No, this one came at me recently from a headline I saw on the Fox News website. “South Carolina man gave child a face tattoo at a McDonald’s, police say.”
According to the story, a customer filmed Brandon Presha, 28, tattooing a child’s face at the restaurant and posted the video on social media. Authorities were alerted to the video, and Presha was arrested early the next week.
“In our restaurants, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers and employees,” McDonald’s said in a statement to Fox News. “The conduct reported is not in line with the values of our organization or in line with our expectations for how restaurants should be run.”
Foxcarolina.com reported that Presha is an employee of that McDonald’s, and that a long wait for food is what caused that other individual to shoot the video in the first place. On that video, a person presumed to be Presha was wearing gloves and using a tattoo gun on another individual, according to officials.
Worst combo meal ever?
Obviously, this should not be taken as an indictment of all McDonald’s, or any other fast-food restaurant, but I think you can add it to those old axioms of common-sense pearls of wisdom. Don’t pull the mask off the old Lone Ranger, and don’t get a Happy Meal tattoo from Jim.
Or, Brandon. Or really anybody else as they are working their food-service job at the time.