“When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” — Yogi Berra
There were two very distinct paths I was considering taking as I sat down to write this week’s column.
The first, and we’ll call this the “Dark Path,” was in regards to the announcement Tuesday morning by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists that the Doomsday Clock has been moved forward to 90 seconds to midnight. That is apparently the closest this esteemed group of scientists has ever seen humanity come to utter annihilation.
The second path, which we’ll henceforth refer to as the “Path of Light,” focuses on a 7-year-old California girl who secured herself a license to own a unicorn in her back yard.
Let’s get weird.
As for the Dark Path, well, the scientists are largely concerned about the ongoing war in the Ukraine — you know, some veiled threats about a nuclear action, a stress on European partnerships that have remained strong since World War II, and the potential for dangers to the climate and environment. It’s all pretty heavy stuff, and you can certainly see a way this horrible conflict turns into something much, much worse that impacts the very existence of humanity as we know it.
On the Light Path, Madeline lives in Santa Clarita Valley, and adores unicorns — largely because of one special skill they possess. “They’re so magical,” she shared. After telling her mother that she would like to own a real unicorn if she could find one, her mother jokingly said she would probably need a permit. So, not being deterred, Madeline wrote a letter to Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control.
Back to the Dark Path... you know what? Forget that nonsense. If it eventually gets to, like, 10 seconds to midnight, just stop paying your bills. Eat that bacon cheeseburger. Tell your neighbor what you really think of that horrendous fruit cake she drops off with you every Christmas that tastes like a foot was marinating in cherry juice and foot broth until...
But I digress.
I’m choosing the light, folks, and that means going with Madeline and her efforts to legally own a unicorn. Her letter, which was shared on laist.com, read as follows:
“Dear LA County,
“I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response.
— Madeline”
Thoughtful. Concise. She certainly seemed to do her zoning homework. Animal Care & Control Director Marcia Mayeda was the person whose desk this request landed on, and she didn’t have to do a lot of research to make her decision.
“We never want to dissuade people from their dreams,” said Mayeda. “We wanted to help her with her quest for a unicorn.”
So, Mayeda presented Madeline with some conditions she had to meet to secure her license. And, to her immense credit, Mayeda really leaned into this effort. Here were the conditions, per the laist.com story:
• Madeline would have to provide access to food, water, exercise and shelter — standard boilerplate stuff for any animal care in Los Angeles County;
• She would have to feed the unicorn watermelon (allegedly a favorite snack of unicorns) once a week;
• There was a requirement of regular horn-polishing; and
• Any sparkles or glitter should be non-toxic and biodegradable so that it doesn’t make the unicorn sick.
Madeline agreed to all the terms, adding, “My mom doesn’t like glitter anyway.”
Satisfied, Mayeda presented Madeline with a pink metal unicorn license, and attached it to a stuffed unicorn to keep Madeline company “until she can locate the real deal.”
Now the quest begins. Madeline said Scotland is first on her list, because their national animal is a unicorn. Specifically, she wants to find one that is silver with white spots, gold hooves and a rainbow horn.
“I would build it a stable with a glass roof so it could look at the stars,” she added.
Cute story, right? But as the old infomercials used to say (and maybe still do?), “but wait... there’s more!”
Since the story went public, the County has been receiving more unicorn license requests, and they decided to award one to anybody who donated at least $25 to Madeline’s Magical Unicorn Fund — dedicated to helping the county’s animal shelter care for animals waiting for adoption, along with funding vet visits for families in need.
You don’t need a Doomsday Clock for this story. The Light Path just keeps winding.