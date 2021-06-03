A lot can happen over the course of 10 years.
Sure, it’s not an insignificant amount of time, by any means. There’s even a word for it: Decade. You don’t get a word for a six-year run or an eight-year span, or even a 20-year...
Score. Actually, a 20-year span is called a “score.” I knew it as soon as I typed it, but I just kept plowing forward. I guess I could go back and delete it and just act as if nothing happened, but... No. I typed it. I’ll stand by it. Happy now?
Regardless, a decade is a good chunk of time. A 6-year-old who is right now sitting on an ant hill in the back yard, yelling “poop” at anyone who will listen could be operating a motor vehicle in a decade. A newspaper editor might be sitting somewhere right now with long, luxurious locks getting in his eyes, only to find himself “brushing his hair” with a floor buffer in 10 years.
It happens. Stop laughing.
Though many of us might look back at the last 10 years as little more than a symbolic snap of the finger, a great deal can, and usually did, happen in that span. Over the last 10 years, I’ve added a daughter, moved, faced a pandemic, written more than 500 columns and played elevator with my weight more times than I’d like to admit.
Oh, and I made a friend. A really smart one who I look up to quite a bit, and really, truly cares about things. You know those kind of people, right? The good ones. The ones who want to make a difference.
Well, let me tell you about Laura Walter.
Actually, many of you already know her, or at least her name. For the past 10 years, Laura has been a staff reporter at the Coastal Point, writing on any number of topics. She is a “from here,” rising up as a student in the Indian River School District, leaving for college and coming back to her hometown to serve her community by covering it to the best of her abilities for the people of the community.
For the past several years, Laura has been our lead reporter on all things Indian River School District, and she has been the one to share information with you on referendums, school overcrowding and the various uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and the ramifications of that on our schools. Last year, when so many high school seniors were having that final year of memories yanked away from them, Laura took control of a special graduation booklet we published to give them something special to remember their otherwise-difficult senior year.
While covering Selbyville several years ago, Laura was contacted by a community that was having severe issues with its drinking water. She “worked the phones,” brought the issue to light, and eventually that community saw their drinking water situation improve greatly. She has also taken on environmental and traffic issues through her typical weaponry — research, phone calls and “wearing out shoe-leather” chasing stories until she gets answers.
So, yeah, she is one of the good guys.
Susan Lyons and I have steadfastly followed the premise that it is important we hire people much smarter than us to make sure this paper is always heading in a positive direction. Of course, it’s also imperative that those smart people are also driven, and have a respect and admiration for community journalism — and what we can bring to our area through news coverage, human-interest stories and helping our small businesses market themselves to the customers they desire.
Laura embodies this in so many ways, starting with her drive and passion for sharing every bit of information with the public that she can. If she feels elected officials are being less than transparent with the people who voted them into their positions, she fights back. If she sees something she doesn’t feel is right, she fights back. If she hears something from her editor that she doesn’t want to hear... you guessed it. She fights back.
As Susan said to me recently, Laura has meant more to this paper than just with her role as a reporter. She’s been the model employee, happy to answer phones or organize staff events or just generally chip in wherever is needed. We all know those people who improve their organization through job competence and effort. We’ve also known people who do whatever is asked, with 10 percent more effort attached than expected. Laura is both. She is a gem.
And now she’s leaving us to take on a new challenge in her career. Laura has accepted a position with the folks over at the Delaware State News, editing and writing and basically adding more tools to her skillset. It is a terrific opportunity for her, and one earned through her hard work and efforts. We’ll miss her skills and enthusiasm here at the paper, for sure.
And I’ll miss my friend even more.
Over the course of working closely with someone over a 10-year period, you feel like you get to know them. I’ve learned in that time that I like Laura. She has a curious mind, takes her family and work seriously, loves her hometown, and we like some of the same music, movies and shows. My wife likes Laura. My daughter likes Laura. She’s likeable because, well, because she’s a good person with a good compass.
So, yes, we will miss Laura at the Point on both a professional and personal level, and we will all eagerly follow her career as she moves forward in life. But we’re not going to mourn the loss, as we all plan on continuing our relationships with her long into the future. And we’ll choose to celebrate that we had her here for a solid decade in the first place.
I mean, it’s not a score or anything, but still pretty good, right?