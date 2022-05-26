In 1868, about three years after the official end of our nation’s Civil War, Gen. John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic organized a call to action at Arlington National Cemetery, per PBS. That effort involved 5,000 volunteers to help decorate the graves of some 20,000 Union and Confederate troops who were buried in that hallowed ground.
Dubbed “Decoration Day,” this was the precursor of the commemorative event we now honor as Memorial Day. At the end of World War I, the tradition morphed into a day to honor those Americans who had perished in all conflicts that claimed American lives. And to this day, our nation recognizes Memorial Day with an array of patriotic services, moments of silence at public events and general pronouncements of admiration for those who gave so much protecting or defending our nation and her principles.
It’s a poignant, selfless “holiday” — created at its base to honor others who paid the ultimate price.
That being said, and today being what today is, there is quite a bit of debate about Memorial Day. Because, you know, Heaven forbid there be absolutely anything in this country nowadays that doesn’t include vitriol and rancor amongst the masses. Hey, if we’re not fighting each other, we’re... healthy human beings who can disagree or broaden our horizons through conversation without acting like spoiled, know-it-all windbags?
We can’t have that, right?
Regardless, there are some things that do come up with Memorial Day, and while I’m far from an expert on anything that doesn’t involve at least three layers of meat and copious amounts of cheese, let’s try to get to them in a positive way.
One thing I hear from a lot of my veteran friends is that they get uneasy when someone thanks them for their service on Memorial Day. To be fair, a lot of them, including myself, don’t know how to really respond when somebody says it on any day of the year, but Memorial Day holds a special place in that regard. It is a day to honor and remember those who did “go to Valhalla,” as we’re fond of saying.
It’s not about those of us who came home. It’s not about those of us who have had the incredible fortune of raising our families or building civilian careers or being old people on our front porches yelling at the neighborhood kids to stay off our lawns.
It’s about the ones who never got those things. It’s about the ones who came home in those flag-draped coffins, if they ever came home at all. It’s about families who generations later continue to place wreaths on their ancestors’ graves, or name their own children after their fallen grandparents or great-great-great-grandparents.
So, yes, you might get a gruff response or two from a veteran when you thank him or her for their service on Memorial Day, even if your intentions are as pure as snow. But I’d think it’s mostly about veterans being occupied with their own thoughts on this day of remembrance, which can range from friends or family members gone, or the dreaded “survivor’s guilt” from being able to come home while somebody else wasn’t.
Our publisher and resident sage Susan Lyons likes to say, “You never know what somebody else is going through.” That’s probably a good thing to keep in mind as Memorial Day approaches. Your well-wishes and gratitude are always appreciated, in my opinion, but maybe they’re best targeted for Veterans Day.
The other one I hear people debate a bit regarding Memorial Day goes something like this: Memorial Day is about honoring those who gave their lives in defense of this country. It’s not about eating hotdogs and partying on the beach.
It is absolutely, 100-percent about memorializing those who have paid the ultimate cost for our collective freedoms and way of life. Regarding that, there should be no debate.
But let me throw this thought out there: Ultimately, the men and women who serve this nation in the armed forces do so, at their core, to protect and preserve a way of life for the people of this country. They wish and train to be the proverbial guardians at the gate, and serve as the forces that do battle with our enemies in far-away lands so the homestead can remain as safe and stable as possible.
It is about preserving that way of life. It is about celebrating freedom and prosperity, and sometimes that means by force. It is about putting in the work and risking life and limb so our fellow Americans are able to eat hotdogs at the beach on three-day weekends.
Look, this is a day on our calendar that means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. And I’m most certainly not the designated spokesperson for veterans everywhere — so please take these words as solely my opinions.
But I do believe it is possible to enjoy your three-day weekend, listen to loud music, drink cold beer and grill up a Flintstones-amount of food, and also pay homage and offer thanks to some of the brave men and women who gave so much to make all of that joy a possibility.
Celebrate your freedoms, but tip your caps in the process.