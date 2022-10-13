Our beautiful community can mean a bunch of different things to a bunch of different people.
For many, despite the staggering growth and influx of traffic and population, we still have a remarkable natural environment, flush with lands on which to hunt and farm, and water in which to fish. For others, we are a coastal oasis — the perfect place to retire, play a ton of golf and soak in the respective comings and goings of the sun each morning and evening.
Many others simply see this as “home.” It is where they raise their families and build their careers and coach Little League. They attend church here and volunteer at fundraisers and for non-profits. It’s just home. It’s where the main chapters of their lives take place and will, hopefully, continue to do so for generations to come.
But, at our base, we are a community. A community made of several small towns and unincorporated areas, protected by state and local police, volunteer firefighters, and professional paramedics and EMTs who dedicate their lives to helping the members of — wait for it — our community. Inland people come to the beach towns to enjoy the ocean and visit shops and restaurants. The beach folks often head inland to shop at nurseries and farms, and bigger stores on the highway, and enjoy unique restaurants in those towns and areas.
Our children attend school together, we worship together, and we sling profanity and mean words at a certain arrogant newspaper editor together, regardless of the ZIP code on our mailing addresses. I’m kind of a unifier in that regard. Not trying to brag or anything, but...
I digress.
So, what’s this all about? Why am I taking up your time discussing the merits of a community in which we all either decided to stay in or move to, so we all know there is a lot to love here? Well, we’re feeling a lot less like a community these days, and more like a hodgepodge of tribes.
Look — the battle between the “From-heres,” who lay claim to the area as locals, and the “Come-heres,” who multiply each year, has been going on for generations. There’s nothing new there. The From-heres believe the Come-heres arrive with plans of changing everything in the community, and the Come-heres feel like they bring different experiences and knowledge to the table, and can help better the quality of lives for everybody.
Of course, once the Come-heres have finished unpacking their things in their new digs, they often believe they have miraculously transformed into From-heres and want to “close the door behind them” — not allowing any new homes to be built or others to come ruin their pristine community.
Is everybody nodding their heads right now in agreement? See? I’m not so bad.
Regardless, the From-here/Come-here debate is as old as the sun that keeps us all warm, and won’t be going away any time soon. And that’s OK. The locals should feel protective of their community, and the transplants should feel like they bring something positive to the table. It’s how we grow. It’s how we evolve, both as a species and as a community.
Because of our growth, we have seen vast improvements in terms of local healthcare, and we’ve been fortunate to gain more options in shopping and restaurants. Drive down our two main east-west corridors of Routes 26 and 54, and take in everything that now stands that didn’t before. There’s some bad in that, obviously. But there’s also some good. It’s the classic give-and-take of a growing community.
What’s less obvious on the surface is that tribalism I brought up before. Perhaps it’s a trickle-down from the general national temperature, but there’s a staggering amount of in-fighting in some of our towns, and across towns.
And perhaps this is a symptom of a rising national temperature that seems to be putting a much smaller emphasis on doing what’s right. Remember how I just wrote that there is a give-and-take that takes place in a growing community? Well, there’s much more take than give going on in too many cases.
We are not a retirement community. We are a community that is a beautiful place to retire to, on many levels. We are not a community that is built on runaway over-commercialization. We are a community that encourages and nourishes small businesses. We are a community that pulls together to help our schools, support our first-responders and jump in when a family loses everything to a fire. It’s a partnership, built on making this a well-rounded community for all of us.
We need to think outside of the “me” again and put our focus back on the “we.” As in, we are stronger when we work together to build and grow our community.