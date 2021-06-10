Teaching is what spins our globe, right?
Parents teach their children the morals, faith and work ethic that they hope guides them to become productive, kind adults when they get older. Supervisors both teach their employees the specific craft their job calls for, as well as company rules and guidelines. Coaches at all levels teach lessons on fundamentals, digging deep within and building self-confidence and an appreciation of teamwork. Spiritual advisors teach about, well, spiritual growth and understanding. We grow because we learn.
And we learn because we’ve been taught — either by others or through our own efforts at educating ourselves.
As we celebrate young people across these fruited plains donning caps and gowns, and accepting their diplomas for finishing their latest level of education, it’s easy to think about the challenges that students have faced over the past couple years. It’s equally easy to commiserate with them over the difficulties they’ve faced that many other generations simply didn’t have to, right?
Clubs, sports and various other activities have been halted, stopped, re-imagined or completely thrown into general upheaval. Visiting with friends was impacted by lockdowns and restrictions. The arguments over masks and other precautions often focused on our youth, who were just trying to live their lives and not serve as political barometers for adults who can’t seem to reach consensus on anything these days. And dating? Can you even imagine trying to date during the age of COVID?
I mean, as a girl-dad, I’m all for anything that hinders dating on any level before the age of, say, 47, but I do have a lot of fond memories of teenage dating from my youth. There were lessons to be learned from mustering the courage to put your most-vulnerable self out there to ask someone out. You learned about being responsible for someone else’s feelings, and about doing things not of selfish reasons. And you quite often learned some painful realities about rejection.
I mean, it’s not like I ever got rejected. Obviously. I’ve been a handsome pile of man-awesome since I first learned to walk with such an elevated amount of swagger that John Travolta often copied my...
But I digress.
Back to the original subject — teaching. Can you even imagine dedicating your life to the very concept of spending the vast majority of your adult years teaching other people’s children? The commitment to going to college and taking on that financial burden, only to work your tail off, eventually graduate and accept a job that is not exactly known to be financially rewarding?
You take on this calling because you want to make an impact. You do this job because you care about our youth and, subsequently, the future of the world around us. Your hope is not necessarily seeing yourself one day situated in “the big house on the hill.” It’s giving the next wave of adults the tools they need to one day be living in that big house on the hill. Or to protect our citizens. Or to write stories on issues important to the citizenry. Or, you know, to have the basic skills to function in today’s society.
It’s about as selfless a calling as one could undertake in a secular sense. In the interests of full disclosure, I do carry a bias. My should-already-be-sainted mother was a Latin and English teacher for many years, and I still see her former students interact with her decades later on social media. I’ve watched the hours that go into the job when not at school. I listened to the stories of her frustrations at times with administrators or students or other teachers, and I watched her go right back at preparing for the next day because she wanted “her kids” to get all they could from her classes.
And that “preparation” was so critical. It was important to her that she knew how she would spend every minute of her class time, both to keep her students engaged and not bouncing off the walls, and so she could maximize her time with them. Preparation was absolutely critical to her. Which is what I keep going back to mentally when I think of the challenges teachers have faced these past two school years.
How do you plan when you don’t know what’s happening next? How do you pivot to virtual learning when you’ve spent your entire career in a classroom, engaging students in person and encouraging full participation? How do you deal with learning new software, trying to figure out the perfect balance between too much and not enough work for your students? How do you help the students who aren’t grasping a new lesson, without holding back others from moving forward?
Well, apparently, if you are a teacher, you just do it.
And done it they have. I can’t imagine the late hours at home trying to adapt to all the changes, or the constant barrage of messages from parents who are struggling just as hard on their end trying to help their children keep up, and even excel. They catch criticism for decisions made by other entities, and they are held accountable for things that they have little control over, if any at all.
For an often-times thankless job, it would appear that the pandemic world has upped the thankless levels even more on our teachers.
The year is now winding down, with many of our local students finishing up this week. There will be many getting some extra help in the summer because of the hurdles they faced all year, and there will be teachers foregoing their own summer breaks so they can help those students get where they need to get.
I just want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for all you have done, and all you can continue to do. You are the guardians of our future, and most of us are grateful for you.
Especially “Miss Murray” at LB. You rock, lady.