Remember when 2020 was coming to an end and the entire world united behind the low-bar promise that 2021 was just certain to be a better year all around?
Good times. Good times.
Alas, though millions of people undoubtedly had better 2021s than 2020s, it’s probably safe to go ahead and surmise that, globally, 2021 was, basically, poop on a cracker.
But here we sit — The Year of Our Lord 2022. As we near the entrance of the third year of a global pandemic and see division within our borders that threatens the very way of life that we are supposed to be clasping to our collective bosom, there’s still that shred of optimism and hope within our souls that lead us to believe 2022 will be better.
Because, despite all of our many warts and deep pools of repugnancy, we are still hopers. We still believe somewhere in the cockles of our hearts that there is a new dawn coming, and it most certainly will be bringing with it sunshine, fortunes and, well, anything that is most certainly not poop on a cracker.
Of course, one way to try to tilt the coming year in your favorite is by taking steps to work on yourself, right? Maybe you think that by losing weight or changing what you eat can make your life better. Or quitting smoking. Or deciding to read weekly community newspapers more frequently because you know it will make you smarter, wealthier and more attractive to others.
I mean, that’s just science.
Here’s where the New Year’s resolution comes in, and here I am with a list for myself. I can’t control COVID. I can’t fix stupid around the country. I can’t make people stop whining and moaning because people don’t agree with them. But I can control my own behavior. I can take ownership of what I prioritize. I can basically do whatever I can to give myself the best chance I have to make 2022 the best that I can make it.
So, let’s do this.
I resolve to keep my eye on family — under my roof, and wherever they may be. I can’t control everything that happens, but I can dictate how much I contribute and try to make things better.
I resolve to leave a little “handsome” out there for the rest of you guys. It’s not fair that I keep it all to this glorious face.
I resolve to work hard, to continue to try to understand this community and her people better every year, and to provide the people who work here a positive experience where they are free to shine. We have special people on this staff, and I don’t want to get in their way.
I resolve to eat more pizza, drink more Irish whiskey and take longer naps in 2022. Everyone needs an easy one on their list, right?
I resolve to get back to “moving.” I sleep, feel and generally exist more comfortably when I am taking the time to get out and walk or do something fairly active. With the remarkable trails and natural wonders all around us, it’s frankly kind of stupid not to get out and enjoy it all, right?
I resolve to stop calling my dog names when she jumps on me 9,216 times in the first five minutes I get home or licks my face moments after I watch her actively licking her… But I digress. Besides, some things deserve getting called names for, and that sits awfully high up on the list.
I resolve to put more fun back into my leisure reading. I tend to get caught up in certain subjects, mostly historical in nature, and only read about that topic for months at a time. And that typically spiderwebs its way out into the next subject, and so on and so on and so on. I’m getting back into a “guilty-pleasure” read at least once a month in 2022. Bring on the mysteries!
I resolve to eat more pizza. Did I mention that already?
I resolve to cut back on the coffee, though I’m not ready to throw it out of my life completely. I’m not double-fisting cups of Joe all day at work — like, perhaps, I once did. But I don’t leave the house before drinking a cup, I carry another with me out the door and I often like another after dinner. Let’s get rid of one of those this year, shall we, Darin?
I resolve to stop teaching my daughter new words every time she’s in the car when I get cut off on the road by someone talking on their phone. I don’t know much, but I do have a lot of words at my disposal. I need to do better at picking the right ones in the right circumstances. Or, really, ever.
I resolve to make 2022 the very best that I can. None of us can control it all, but we can control what we can. I resolve to do my best at that.