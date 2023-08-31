Inventor Alexander Graham Bell is one of those individuals whose place in history is secured for generations to come.
The Scottish-born visionary was credited with inventing the telephone, as his patent was first accepted in 1876. A few days later, an iconic moment in the annals of civilization took place when Bell called his assistant Thomas Watson and uttered the famous phrase, “Mr. Watson, come here. I want you.”
To which, Watson answered with the equally-famous retort, “New phone. Who dis?”
It’s sometimes hard to believe you get all this knowledge from me for free, isn’t it?
Still, that wasn’t Bell’s only contribution to the world. He also authored another phrase that has worked its way into our regular lexicon for years upon years: “When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.”
I’m reminded of that expression this week with Bethany Beach hosting a fireworks show this coming Sunday, Sept. 3, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Due to a beach-replenishment schedule thrust upon the town that did Bethany Beach no favors, their annual July 4th fireworks celebration had to be put on ice. Officials really had no choice but to cancel given the hand they were dealt, but it was not received particularly well by a good number of downtown businesses whose very existence is often tied to a successful July 4th holiday, vacationers who spent approximately $39 trillion to rent a unit for that particular week, and one spectacularly-handsome newspaper editor who used his vast skills as a linguist and wordsmith to say at the time that the situation “stinks.”
<It’s me. I’m that spectacularly-handsome newspaper editor.>
But that other metaphorical door did open, didn’t it? While we can’t travel back in time and make the replenishment equipment move and the night’s sky to light up with colorful explosives on Independence Day, there is now a significant fireworks show happening this weekend.
That should get a few more bodies into local shops and restaurants on Labor Day Weekend Sunday, shouldn’t it? And it gives all of us a little bit of entertainment maybe we weren’t anticipating, right? So, yeah... while not completely ideal, let’s embrace this new open door that gives us something we don’t normally have this weekend.
And that’s not the only second door opening, by the way.
As Labor Day traditionally marks the unofficial end to the season, it’s natural to get a little melancholy and ruminate on the end of another summer at paradise. We think about the things we never got around to doing, or focus on the few remaining days until our community pool closes its gates. We rush out to get “just a little more color” or to throw together one more barbecue with friends and family to take advantage of that gorgeous weather.
But here’s the thing. Fall is better than summer. And it’s not particularly close.
For weeks, we get the same weather with half the crowds (during the week, obviously) and we get to enjoy equally-stunning sunsets. The dog days of summer in the sports world is replaced with playoff baseball and real-life football, and the kids go back to school. I was going to expand on that last part a little more, but do you need me to?
Those machines that live in our homes and eat from morning to night — only stopping their chewing long enough to complain that there’s nothing to do while they seem adequately busy shuffling between playing with electronics and arguing — have to strap on their book bags, comb their hair...
But I digress.
Fall is awesome, particularly around here. Not only do we get cooler evenings and the dawn of “sweater weather,” but we also get our entertainment slates filled with festivals, events and shows. I’d say there’s something unique to do every weekend, but that doesn’t quite tell the story. We often have five to 10 things to do on any weekend in autumn, and each year brings more to the table.
So, yeah, the door is closed on fireworks on the Fourth this past July, and it is shutting now on Summer 2023. But a few new doors are opening and all we have to do is turn the knob and walk in.
By the way, did you know Bell invented the metal detector, too? And the early prototype of an iron lung? And Facebook?
Just wanted to see if you were still reading.