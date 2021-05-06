American poet Maya Angelou held more than 50 honorary degrees, championed civil rights, worked with both Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., and penned more stunningly beautiful words than the world around her really had a right to absorb, if we’re being completely honest. In totality, she was an iconic presence of strength, clarity and hope to humanity.
In more personal terms, she once authored a description of her mother that I found stunningly breathtaking in its eloquence, as well as symmetrical to my feelings about my own mother: “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.”
Can anybody else relate to this?
As we reach the doorstep of another Mother’s Day, it’s fair to understand that the day means a million different things to a million different people. Many consider it another “manufactured” holiday, designed to move greeting cards and buffet dining. Some might look at it in much more solemn terms — stirring up memories of a mother who has left this earthly existence behind. Others might view it as an obligation to make a phone call before getting back to flipping channels on the television while scratching bodily regions best left scratched in privacy.
For me, and for plenty of others, it’s a day to honor. A day to celebrate. A day to be grateful — both for the initial gift of life itself, and the continued gift of a lifetime of lessons and the guarantee of a warm embrace when most needed. In a nutshell, I love my mommy.
All mothers are teachers, and mine was no exception. She has always had a passion for ancient Rome and Greece, mythology, the written word in general and the New York Mets, and they have all passed along to me. Except the Mets. I mean, those guys can get bent. If I hear one more time about Tom Seaver and...
But I digress.
And while all mothers are, in fact, teachers, mine was, literally, a teacher. She passed along her knowledge in Latin, as well as teaching classes to help high-school students prepare for the written part of their SATs. For years, she chaperoned a spring-break trip for students to Rome, doubling down as an opportunity to both spend more time impacting those in her charge, and celebrating in the history and vibrancy of the Roman experience.
Of course, as teachers tend to do, she also spent countless hours at the dinner table, planning lessons and grading papers and exams — while never uttering a complaint that any of the rest of us would ever hear.
And that, in its simplicity, was another act of teaching. By putting in that extra effort, and acting as if it was just a part of doing a job well, instead of displaying martyrdom and frustration over having to work so much, she taught us the value of giving our best, of striving to make a difference.
Every Mother’s Day brings me a smile, because my own mother has brought me so many in life. I think of her taking me to see my favorite band at Merriweather Post Pavilion when I was too young to go with friends or drive myself. I remember laughing with her at her crazy 936-pound mastiff that she adored so much, and I cherish our epic battles while watching “Jeopardy” (“battle” is probably being used a little charitably here, as I’m not sure I ever actually won one).
But mostly I just think of her. The hurricane force that envelopes her personality, the grit and determination she utilizes to meet challenges and the way my daughter looks at her like there is no greater presence on the planet. To my daughter, her “Nonna” is that lady who will always stop what she’s doing to read to her. The woman who shares powdered doughnuts with her. The woman who seems to make the sun rise and fall when they are together.
For the first time since last fall, I had the opportunity to see my mother last weekend. She’s had some health issues the past few years, leaving her particularly vulnerable to all that has been happening around us, but I still got that hug when I pulled up to the house that I’ve known literally my entire life. She still made me her mother’s chicken cacciatore. She still knew how to make me feel like there is so much more I can do in life before my time runs out if I honor every blessed minute.
She is still Mommy.
I’m grateful to her for so very much, and there’s just not enough space in this column to express it, or enough talent in these fingers to adequately express what I’m feeling. She taught me my love affair with words. She taught me to get my posterior outside instead of sitting around the house all day. She taught me to put down the toilet seat, or face the consequences of a drawn-out form of Hades-inspired torture. She taught me that a strong woman is the best woman.
It’s no surprise really that I married a strong woman who keeps me on my toes. One who expects the best from me, and one who will do anything within her power to make sure that our daughter never lacks for the tools needed to tackle life, nor the affection and love that every child deserves.
So, in a roundabout way, I guess I’m saying I’m lucky. The women in my life — and that most certainly includes the ladies of the Coastal Point — are forces of nature, all strengthened by will, determination and love. Those are all traits I gravitate to, and I see them showing up in my daughter, as well.
Iron sharpens iron, right?
Happy Mother’s Day to all the women out there doing their very best to raise the next great generation. And Happy Mother’s Day, particularly, to mine. I love you, Mom.