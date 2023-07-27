Can you even imagine?
You’re a young softball player in a softball-crazy area, and every summer you have the opportunity to go watch some of the greatest players in the world play your favorite sport right down the road, at the Senior League Softball World Series in Roxana. You enter that marvelous facility and hear Cyndi Lauper’s iconic “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” blaring from the speakers as fans of all ages stand in line for hotdogs and ice cream, while spectacular players from all across the globe stand feet away from you before taking the field to chase their dreams of a world championship.
Magical, right? It would be impossible not to dream of one day standing in their cleats, wearing a District 3 jersey as you get to represent your teammates and community. You just know in your heart you would one day be in their position as you shakily hand over a brand-new ball to a star player in hopes of getting a signature.
Too good to be true, right? Hollywood wouldn’t even touch it.
Alas, it’s not too good to be true. In fact, for the second year in a row, it’s quite true.
The team from Lower Sussex Little League has once again won the right to play in front of their friends, family and neighbors in this year’s Senior League Softball World Series, starting on Monday, July 31. They earned this spot by outscoring the Upper Sussex squad by a combined 21-0 tally in a July 19 doubleheader, and head into next week’s Series with a championship squarely on their minds.
But before we start with the dreams of a world title, and all the remarkable pitches, hits and catches that will have to take place along the journey for that to happen, let’s all take a minute here and catch our breath. Let’s “live for the now” and offer a little appreciation for what is today’s reality.
We have a very special group of young athletes and coaches that will represent every one of us on a world stage, and for that we should all be grateful and supportive.
These are “our” girls, and they have been for a while now. Several of them were on last year’s team that not only became the first local team to ever qualify for the World Series on their home field but made it all the way to the championship game, falling in a thrilling finale to earn the right to call themselves the second-best Senior League Softball team in the world.
The. World.
Well, at least this planet. There were teams from across these fruited plains, and players who descended on Roxana from the Philippines, Canada, the Netherlands and Puerto Rico. They faced stiff competition every single time they took the field, and only one team got the better of the local ladies throughout the entire week.
And, yes, it’s a different team this year, as many players “aged out” and can’t suit up this year for another bite at the proverbial apple. But many components remain, including manager Sarah Hoban.
In the interests of full disclosure, Sarah is our publisher’s daughter, and Sarah’s own daughter, Gracie, is on this year’s team. Do you think I’d be stupid enough to write this entire piece without including our publisher’s daughter and granddaughter? I like having a job. And, to be more specific, I like having this job, so it would be career suicide for me to not mention Sarah and...
But I digress.
There’s a little more to know about this year’s team, as well. You know how I mentioned that several of the players were on last year’s World Series team? Impressive, right? What if I told you that some of them were also on that magical Indian River High School team this year that made it to the school’s first state championship game in 25 years? And how would you feel if you knew this team was filled with good students and citizens who care deeply about how they present themselves, and how they represent you?
This is a team worth rooting for, in every possible way, shape or form. In fact, in the ultimate “Darin Seal of Approval,” this is a team I’m hoping my own daughter keeps a close eye on next week and looks to as role models as she develops into the human being she will one day be.
Get out to the fields next week and show them you’re behind them as they take on this latest journey. Win or lose, I promise you they will make you proud. I promise they will give their all. And I promise they will make you fall in love with this game if you haven’t already, simply because of the way they play and comport themselves.
Play ball, ladies. We’re in your corner.