How about we put away the daggers for a moment? What do you say?
Free yourself. Add some years to the end of your life by taking a few minutes away from hyperventilating over whatever social-media-fueled journey into paranoia over your neighbor you might be undertaking today, and instead place your attention on something that isn’t, you know, weird and nonproductive.
Instead, let’s focus today on the concept of abject failure. Of ineptitude. Of a general disregard for the sanctity of human life, accountability and simply doing the right thing when called upon to do just that. But mostly, let’s talk about failure.
As Americans, we have failed the men and women who served our country in the 20 years of military engagement in Afghanistan. Do you want to blame the Democrats? Go right ahead. Republicans? Sure thing. The fact of the matter is there is a ton of blame to go around for all of our leadership, and we can accept a giant load of that for ourselves because we never demanded more from them over these past two decades.
“Well, my guy voted for or against such and such, so don’t blame XXX.”
Well, a monkey could cast a vote. Literally, anybody of able body and mind can cast a vote. Do we really burn through billions of dollars in elections and rip each other to shreds simply to put someone there to say “yay” or “nay” on demand? I’m one of the least bright people you will encounter in your lives, and I could cast a vote, for God’s sake.
We’re supposed to be electing leaders who... wait for it... lead.
This has been a failure, and the people who have paid the highest price of these failures are the troops who were shipped off to be placed in harm’s way, and the people of Afghanistan, many of whom did nothing except have the outrageous audacity to try to live their lives.
We never had a good plan here. We never provided our troops the support, structure, equipment or plans to win. In many ways, it looks like we took the game plan from our experience in Vietnam and decided it would make a ton of sense to replicate it. And then, for those fortunate enough to make it home from this constant uphill hellish struggle, we did as close to zero as we could get away with, in terms of helping them adjust back to the real world.
How many veterans of Afghanistan — and Iraq, for that matter — took their own lives when they returned home? How many became homeless, or dependent on opioids? Oh, we put up our flags outside and honked our horns and shouted, “Support our Troops” from the rooftops, but when did we take the initiative to hold people accountable? When have we as a citizenry taken the steps to look past the partisan divides that have torn us apart from one another and demanded accountability?
We haven’t. We wear T-shirts and yell at each other on Facebook.
“Those who make the arrows profit off those who catch them.”
That was told to me many years ago by a grizzled combat veteran, and it always stuck in my mind. If you adhere to the time-tested notion of “When in doubt, follow the money,” and I do, take stock in this paragraph from a Forbes article published on Monday, Aug. 16.
“In the 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, the United States has spent more than $2 trillion on the war in Afghanistan. That’s $300 million per day, every day, for two decades.”
There are some contractors who have made a ton of money in this war “making the arrows,” as well as catching them.
In an Associated Press article, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, it was reported that 3,846 American contractors have died in Afghanistan. There have been 2,448 American servicemembers killed. A whopping 66,000 Afghan police and military members have died, and more than 47,000 civilians of that nation.
And we picked up our toys and left.
And leaving is exactly what we should have done a long time ago, if we’re being honest. But leaving without a plan? Leaving a situation where we spent 20 years arming and training the people of Afghanistan to stand up for themselves, only to watch them stand aside and allow the Taliban to just waltz right in and grab the proverbial gavel? Freeing a bunch of Taliban combatants who have now assumed leadership of the country?
Failure. Failure. Failure.
You know who didn’t fail? Those aforementioned troops. They performed the way our troops have performed in bloody conflict after bloody conflict after bloody conflict throughout our history. They most certainly prevented further attacks on our soil, and served with honor and bravery for two decades.
As retired Marine icon Lt. Col. David “Bull” Gurfein recently said, “Our Nation’s enemies know they can’t beat us on the battlefield. However, they also know they don’t have to.”
No, our “leadership” will take care of the failures for us.