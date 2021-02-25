So, who wants to talk politics? Religion? College loan programs? Immigration? The eliteness of NFL quarterbacks?
Well, squabble amongst yourselves. I’m out. There isn’t anything I’m going to say to change any of your minds into thinking the way I do and, to be honest, I’m not interested in changing anybody’s mind. You do you. I’ll do me. Just don’t do anything stupid and we’re cool.
See, this past week has been wave after wave of nostalgia crashing over me, and I don’t have the time or patience to debate people over stuff I have no business telling people what to think about, anyway. Of course, that’s just going under the assumption to begin with that people think, and I think we all know...
But I digress.
Nostalgia. So much nostalgia this week. For starters, Tuesday, Feb. 23, marked the 76th anniversary of the famous photograph shot by the Associated Press’ Joe Rosenthal, capturing six United States Marines raising the American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Rosenthal’s image was technically a recreation of the event from earlier that morning, but it became an iconic image of Allied troops making advancements against the Japanese military, and it represents a celebrated and cherished moment in Marine Corps history. I have a painting of this image hanging on my living room wall at home, and I know many other Marines, of all ages, who have it as their social media headers, or even permanently emblazoned on their skin in the form of a tattoo.
Keep in mind that, even though my daughter believes I was around at the time of the triceratops and his dinosaur brethren, nagging innocent children into bringing their dinner plates into the kitchen, I was not even alive when the Marines stormed Iwo Jima — nor were my parents, for the record. But those Marines’ actions, and the compelling image frozen in time in perpetuity, make my chest swell. It personifies the American spirit of overcoming adversity through sheer will and bravery, and exemplifies everything the United States Marine Corps stands for — yesterday, today and tomorrow.
The date, Feb. 24, carries a lot of nostalgia for me as well. It was the first day of the “100-Hour War” with Iraq — the ground offensive during Operation Desert Storm that pushed Iraq’s military out of Kuwait, which they had initially invaded the previous August.
It was a mad rush across rugged desert terrain, with American troops gathering up an estimated 10,000 Iraqi soldiers as prisoners, establishing an air base inside Iraq and forcing a complete surrender by their leader, Saddam Hussein. There were nearly 750,000 U.S. and allied troops in the region for Operation Desert Storm, and I happened to be one of them — a lowly enlisted guy for 6th Marines, one of the most celebrated and respected infantry regiments in Marine Corps history.
There are parts of this 100-hour time span that pop in my mind when I don’t want them to, and images that will probably never leave my mind — even if things like remembering where I left my car keys or what I was going to do next at any given time all-too-frequently do just that. But the parts I choose to remember, and the parts I’ve been focusing on over the past week of nostalgia, are the heroes I got to meet up close. My friends. My brothers.
Thirty years ago seems like an eternity, and in a lot of ways, it is. But it also feels like yesterday.
Going back even further than 30 years — 41, if we’re being exact — is the “Miracle on Ice.” Calling it my most-cherished sports memory does not do it justice. The game was more than a game. It was about America, and perseverance, and the embrace of the ultimate underdog, and pride and freedom.
Too over-the-top for a sports event? Let’s take a look at the background to this Winter Olympics hockey game between the United States and the Soviet Union on Feb. 22, 1980, in Lake Placid, N.Y.
The Soviets were a remarkable team — the four-time defending gold medalists, built with professional-level players. In the four previous Olympic Games, the Soviets had gone 27-1-1 as a team, and had not lost a game on that stage since 1968, per “The Boys of Winter,” by Wayne Coffey. They had outscored the United States by a combined score of 28-7. They were awesome. The American team, in contrast, comprised amateurs with an average age of 21, making it the youngest team in the entire tournament.
The cultural backdrop to this game was significant, too. The Cold War had made the nations natural rivals, and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan a year earlier had stirred the pot even more. There was talk of the U.S. boycotting the Summer Olympics later that year (they ultimately did, along with 64 other nations, according to the State Department archives).
But the American team shocked the world that year by beating the Soviets. The plucky unknowns defeated the machine that was the Soviet hockey squad and galvanized an entire nation with their effort, and the moment was etched into history with the never-forgotten call of announcer Al Michaels as time ticked down on their moment: “Do you believe in miracles?”
This has been a week filled with prideful memories for Americans and should remind us of “the good” we are capable of when we share a common thread — united as one.