Thursday mornings will never quite be the same for me.
For the last 18 years, we have been sending the Coastal Point off to our printer on Wednesday evenings, wrapping up an intense week of planning, selling, writing, editing, designing, paginating and dealing with enough heart palpitations along the way to keep even the most seasoned marching band on its toes. And for the last 18 years, I have driven in to work on Thursday mornings to start the cycle all over again, while talking to my mom on the phone.
“Good morning, to the best son in the entire world,” she would answer the phone each week.
“And good morning to the most beautiful mommy on the planet,” would be my standard response.
It was “our thing.” She’d ask me how deadline went and how my girls were doing. I’d tell her every day is a cabaret, and we’d spend the next several minutes catching up on everything in our lives, promising to talk again over the weekend so she could chat with my daughter.
But last Tuesday, Jan. 4, my mother passed away, taken from us far too soon after a second battle with pancreatic cancer stole her light from us.
She had a brilliant mind, and studied journalism, Latin and Ancient Greek along the way to securing her masters degree in Classics. For years, she put that knowledge to use in one of the most noble of efforts — educating our youth. In fact, for two years of my life, she was a Latin teacher at my high school.
“Did you ever have your mom as a teacher?” I’ve been asked often.
“No,” I’d always answer. “She taught the smart kids.”
But, obviously, I did have her as a teacher. She taught me to read and a continued love of reading that I still possess today. She taught me to really try to understand both sides of an argument so I could make informed decisions, while respecting others along the way. She taught me to embrace my family, love every dog I’ve ever met and to truly appreciate the magic of spicy brown mustard on a good hotdog.
In fact, if you’ll indulge me, let me go back for a minute to this whole notion of her teaching me to embrace my family. This wasn’t something she did by sitting me down one day, wheeling out a mobile chalkboard and putting together a list of “pros and cons” on why family is important while she constructed a pie chart on the benefits of loving your relatives. She did it through her actions. She did it by, well, loving me and the rest of our family.
It was a lifelong lesson provided by example, and those are always the best lessons to absorb.
The fact that she didn’t murder me during extended periods of my youth should be evidence enough of her love, but it was far more than that. Far more than that.
It was her going outside to shoot baskets with me when my dad was out of town, even though there were half a zillion other things she’d have preferred to be doing at the time. It was “red-lining” papers I wrote, then fully explaining to me every single edit she made. It was being upset that I enlisted in the Marine Corps, and then tying a yellow ribbon around her front-yard tree when I deployed to war, while sending me a handful of letters each week.
It was showing me that a loving parent makes more sacrifices than just of money or sleep. A loving parent is involved. A loving parent is invested. A loving parent tries. And she always tried.
And while she was intellectually and parentally gifted, that wasn’t entirely who she was. No, she was funny. And clever. And always enjoyed having a good time — if that meant sipping wine or playing golf with her friends, or reading to her grandchildren and doing anything she could to generate those kid-laughs she enjoyed hearing so much.
She was awesome. And she was tough.
I recently heard a story about when she “beat” pancreatic cancer the first time, about five years ago. When giving her the news, the doctor apparently said, “I’ve only known four people who have beaten this thing.”
“Well, now you know five,” was my mom’s response. And then she went out for cocktails.
She had known heartache throughout her life, suffering loss after loss that would have devasted most people. But she stayed the course, focusing her love and energies on those left behind, and guiding us all through our own versions of mourning. She was the proverbial mama-bear, protective of her cubs, while not being afraid to dispense a little heavy paw with us when needed.
I’m sure going to miss her.
And I’m not alone. Since we started telling people that my mother passed, we have been inundated with messages of support from cousins, former students and co-workers, family friends, neighbors and basically anyone else who came across her path over the years. They’ve all had their own stories. Their own memories. And we’ve cherished all of them.
I’m grateful for my 52 years of having her as my mother, and especially for these last five we got after her first fight with this disgusting disease. I’ll treasure these years every day of my life.
Well, maybe not Thursdays. They will always feel a bit different.