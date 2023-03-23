Spring is here, and in her footsteps comes the sound of the crack of a bat, the smell of freshly-cut grass, and the image of excited and optimistic young people taking diplomas in hand as they venture into their next chapters in life.
Each new graduate will have a story to be proud of, and all deserve a collective pat on the back for the very admirable accomplishment of finishing something they started. That is never something to be taken lightly, and that ability to really see something through is a trait that can take a person very far in life.
Of course, some had to travel a bit of a different path to get to that goal than others.
Let me introduce you to Tiffany Eckert, a 41-year-old mother of three who is preparing to graduate from Bowling Green State University in a few weeks, fulfilling a promise she originally made to her husband, Andy, 18 years ago — one day before he lost his life thanks to an improvised explosive device (IED) in Iraq.
“He said a lot of things,” Eckert told Fox News, regarding her final phone call with Andy, the final night before his passing. “But the last part of our conversation was about me going to school and how he thought I was the smartest person that he’d ever met.”
Andy asked her to promise him that she’d get her education, no matter what, according to Tiffany.
“I promised him that,” she said. “He told me he loved me more than anything in the world, and obviously I said the same. “He said, ‘I’ll call you tomorrow.’ And as we all know, he wasn’t able to call the next day.”
The pair had first met in September 2002, and Tiffany said they both knew “instantly” they were going to get married. Andy got activated by the service to deploy to Iraq a few months later, and the couple got married in February 2003.
The couple’s first child, Marlee, was born while he was overseas, and Andy didn’t get to meet her until she was 11 months old. Tiffany said they gave their daughter the middle name of “Freedom,” because her father wasn’t in any of her baby pictures, “And I wanted her to know why.”
Andy deployed a second time, but was able to come home and witness his son’s (Myles’) birth in March 2005. A few months later, on May 8 (Mother’s Day), Andy died after sustaining injuries when that fateful IED exploded, ending his life and forever altering Tiffany’s. She was alone, with a 20-month-old daughter and a 1-month-old son.
Tiffany kept swinging away at life, got a good office job that she said paid pretty well, and she later had a third child in another relationship. But she didn’t feel fulfilled, and applied to Bowling Green, where she was ultimately accepted.
And she didn’t just go through the motions. She will graduate next month after less than three years of studying.
“I’m getting my undergrad in half the time,” she said, “which is really an accomplishment in itself, [given] that I’m non-traditional and I have children, but also because I struggled so much as a young person academically that I barely graduated from high school.”
This was more than keeping a promise she made to her late husband. This was about changing the narrative of how she viewed herself, as well.
“One of the things that held me back for so long in life — my whole life, basically — is that I didn’t think I was good enough,” she explained. “And I know that when Andy said that to me, he believed it with every fiber of his being. But now I believe it and I know it’s true.”
It reminds me of one of my favorite quotes, credited to Henry Ford: “There are two kinds of people. Those who think they can, and those who think they can’t. And they are both right.”
Ready for another cool twist or two to this story?
Remember Marlee, the daughter that Andy didn’t even get to meet until she was 11 months old? Well, she’s a freshman at Bowling Green now. And Myles, who was only a month old when his father died in defense of his country? He just got accepted into the school. Tiffany is now awaiting word of whether she’s been accepted into the school’s graduate program for public administration.
“I started this process to keep my promise to Andy,” said Tiffany. “When I walk across the stage in April, I’m doing it for my children, because I’ve always kept in mind they’re watching everything I do. But above all else, I’m doing it for myself.”
Good for you, Tiffany. Promise kept.