Spring has sprung.
Or, it’s about to spring. Or, maybe, depending on when you sit down and read this, it has already sprung. Springed? Spranga Lama Ding Dong?
Whatever. While fall is universally accepted as the peak of our community’s natural self, there is something “awakening” about the onset of spring. There is a rebirth, if you will, of all that went to sleep over the previous several months, and an unveiling of all that is promised us next. Yes, nature is opening its figurative arms to us for a sun-drenched hug, but we are also coming out of our own cocoons and embracing all that is around us.
A little overly sappy there? Sure. Guilty as charged. But if there was ever a welcomed spring that we as a species should be getting behind, it’s this one.
Consider where we were at this time last year. On March 17, 2020, the first positive COVID-19 case in Sussex County was revealed — that brought the total number of cases in Delaware to 16. As of this March 17, while I’m sitting here writing this, there have been 90,751 reported cases in Delaware, per the State’s COVID page, with 1,514 deaths. Sussex County has had 23,176 cases.
That’s impactful. And it only tells part of the story. Last year at this time we also saw restaurants in the state shut down for all but carry-out and delivery services, crippling the financials for many small-business owners in our community, and resulting in widespread loss of work for countless people who filled valuable roles in those restaurants.
There was the shuttering of other businesses, except those staffed by those who were deemed to be “essential,” and anger, frustration and confusion over what was happening with our students as doors to the schools closed and a senior class was denied the lifetime memories of a “normal” senior year.
A lot of words in quotations this week. Have you noticed that? Well, it’s been that kind of a year. Reality, fear, frustration, angst and confusion have gathered together to formulate what many might deem a cocktail of collective depression. Words have always held power (think of “the pen is mightier than the sword”), but this year, with the sensitivities attached on all sides, words hold more weight than ever before.
We lash out at one another with words and phrases we’ve been programmed to regurgitate to further our divisions. You’ve heard them. You know the power they hold. We know their intent is to subjugate or demean, yet we say them anyway. In fact, we say them solely because they are meant to subjugate or demean. Words like “sheep,” “Facebook doctors,” what have you.
They aren’t intended to educate one another or to empower one’s own thoughts. They are meant to wound. To belittle. To hurt. And in a year when 99 percent of the nation — nay, the planet — has suffered to some degree or another from the realities and ravages of this pandemic, those words carry even more weight.
We are all basically open wounds at this point.
Yes, we are a divided nation, separated still by race, socio-economic status, gender, self-identity, faith, professional sporting teams and boxer-briefs or ludicrous other options, but we are largely united in a shared pain from all that the past year has wrought. So... we have that going for us?
Which is why spring has extra meaning this year. It is why this season of re-birth has the opportunity to allow us all to spread our wings a little bit and embrace new beginnings and possibilities. Vaccines are being administered. We’ve learned to adapt to all the world has thrust upon us over the course of the last year. There is a very real push to get students back in our schools safely. Obviously, we’re not done with this COVID plague that’s largely covered us in darkness and vitriol, but we’re moving to the light.
The light of spring.
I’m not saying we all need to join hands in the woods and sing “Kumbaya” together, but how about we all take a deep breath, step back from the turmoil and tribulations in our own respective lives and recognize that nobody has had it easy this year? It’s like our publisher, Susan Lyons, is fond of saying, “You never really know what someone is going through.” Well, in this case, we kind of have an idea that everyone is going through stuff, right?
So, let’s just spring ahead together. Let’s embark on this quest from the darkness behind us, embrace the re-birth going around us now and treat each other with a shred of decency and respect. I’ve had it hard. You’ve had it hard. That crazy lady down the street who throws handfuls of jelly at people while they walk down the road has had it hard.
Why make it harder? We have waited 12 long, painful, often-boring months for this spring to happen. We have waited to see people walking the boardwalk again. We have watched, read and disseminated information in an effort to have a greater understanding of what has been a blindingly un-understandable situation. We have suffered. Greatly.
It’s time for all of us to embrace spring, and jump on this opportunity for new beginnings. Let’s start with something pretty simple — respecting one another.