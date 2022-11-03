Anybody else exhausted? Feeling like you can’t take another step or hear another whiny sentence of dissent from somebody who barely stands as tall as your belt? Want to just climb up on top of a pile of discarded candy wrappers and take an extended nap? Maybe until about... say, January?
If your answers are “yes” to these, I’m going to go ahead and assume you are a parent and just completed the demanding and all-consuming gauntlet of Halloween in our community. You see, if there’s one thing this community does big, outside of arguing over development and debating the merits of yellow or white corn, it is celebrating Halloween. And the immediate days, and weeks, before it.
My daughter loves Halloween. She loves dressing up in costumes and seeing other kids dressed up, and she enjoys each and every event we can wiggle into our schedule so she can try on yet another costume and compile a larger stash of candy. The funny thing is she isn’t even really a sweet-freak. She just collects the stuff, much in the same manner she does LOL dolls and water cups throughout the course of an average day at home.
But it’s more about the action for her. And, believe you me, we have gotten into plenty of action around here lately.
There was the Trunk-or-Treat at Parsons Farms Produce that featured a 37-mile line to get in about 30 minutes before it was scheduled to start but somehow came off as a super-smooth, well-coordinated operation. And the Frankford Fall Festival, which saw my daughter’s candy collection swell, even as she got to try her hand at using a firehose, thanks to some awesome volunteers from that fire company.
And Whispering Woods? Tell me you got out to Whispering Woods. The now-annual fundraising/community get-together/heck-of-an-amazing-time orchestrated by Amy and Pat Hughes and their amazing staff at Lord’s Landscaping, ran two nights, featured a haunted house, incredibly helpful efforts from SDSA students and local businesses and organizations, and raised money for the Ball 4 All Foundation — and it only continues to get better each year.
Saturday morning was not about sipping coffee and reading the Coastal Point at our house. No, we were up and ready to go again, getting my daughter in her costume so we could make it to the always-delightful Wags, Witches & Warlocks pet parade in Bethany Beach.
This is another one of those events where I’m going to tell you to go if you haven’t been before. And, if you have, this can serve as a reminder how cute it is watching all the animals in their costumes, and the organizations and families who get together to march in the holiday spirit. The parade was followed by — who wants to guess? — trick-or-treating downtown, as the businesses opened their doors and candy bags to young revelers.
A quick lunch at one of the terrific downtown restaurants was followed by a ride home to re... Nope. No rest for the wicked this time of year. We dropped off the candy booty and headed out to one of our absolute favorites.
Do you know about Cops & Goblins, another tradition of recent years that only grows with popularity each installment? The Ocean View Police Department pours its heart and soul into this each year, creating another safe environment for our kids to go enjoy the holiday, and solidifying that department’s position as a vital, integral part of the community. Again, local organizations and businesses were out in full force at this event, and my daughter saw her candy stockpile swell between hopping into bounce houses, petting animals and jumping in line to ride a pony.
We’ll take a brief break here for an update: At this juncture, my feet hurt, my head was pounding to the beat of “The Macarena,” and I texted myself a reminder to update my will, as I was pretty sure all of this Halloween stuff was going to lead to my ultimate doom. Sensing a disturbance in the atmosphere, my daughter fed me a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and I was fully restored, ready to once again rock — you know, until that sugar high inevitably crashed and left me talking in tongues and using a putty knife to scrape the sleep out of my eyes.
Sunday saw Millville unveil its Trail of Treats on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Evans Park and, well, if you thought the streets were kind of quiet for a few hours, that is why. Half of the community was there, taking in yet another remarkably well-coordinated event.
At home, we made a small mountain out of all the candy the little one had accumulated to this point and decided we had to do one of two things — move to a bigger house so we could build a Scrooge McDuck vault for all her sweets, or come up with a plan on how to get rid of a bunch of it.
Finally, we relaxed, until something else came to mind. There was still one more day until Halloween.
Anybody else tired?