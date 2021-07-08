Surprisingly enough, I actually collect a few thoughts before I sit down to write this thing every week. I’m not claiming they are strong thoughts or, heck, even coherent thoughts. But they are mine, and they usually help me start out this column with at least the semblance of a plan on where I hope to go before all is said and done.
One of the best pieces of advice I ever received was from a now-departed mentor of mine by the name of John Lovas, who told me when I got my first column-writing opportunity in 1995 to “zero in and zero out.” Living in California at the time, I initially chalked this up as more goofy West Coast logic, and planned to file it away along with putting sprouts on sub sandwiches and drinking wine at football games. But the more he spoke, the more I got his point.
Figure out what the main point of the column is going to be, make sure you explain to the readers what that point is, and try to give as much outside context as possible to explain why it is you felt that point was important in the first place. It’s not about trying to convince people to think like you, he explained to me one day over coffee — it’s simply about explaining why you thought it was important, and what that means.
His words were banging around in my head as I thought about the Independence Day celebrations in Bethany Beach on Monday, July 5. From the moment I got home that night, I knew I was going to be writing about what I saw and experienced that evening, but I wasn’t exactly certain on what I was going to “zero" in on for the column.
“It’s not a book,” I could hear John saying to me, more than once. “It’s a column. Pick a thing. Write the thing.”
So, here’s the thing...
The Town of Bethany Beach threw a big party. And the party-goers were ready for said big party.
Downtown Bethany was electric. The sidewalks were jammed with smiling faces wearing red, white and blue. The restaurants had lines of people waiting to get their food. And the shops appeared to be bustling as well. Sure, the Town’s Independence Day celebration is the biggest event of the year, but there was something more at play here. It was, well, electric. In every way possible.
I didn’t see people annoyed by the crowds. I saw people caught in the moment of being part of a crowd again. People made eye contact and smiled. They laughed openly. They ate ice cream cones as they walked, and they carried their laughing, gleeful kids on their shoulders.
My family and I had dinner in one of our favorite spots, and our server was outgoing and happy even while he seemed to be taking care of more tables than a normal human being should be able to handle. I kind of marveled at his level of positivity and professionalism, and I smiled at how all the tables he was serving around us appeared to enjoy his efforts as well. My 6-year-old daughter, who never ceases to talk around people she knows but “turtles up” around strangers, was giggling and joking with him minutes into our stay there.
I don’t know about you, but when I have a server who not only does a nice job, but also makes you feel like a welcomed guest, my entire experience is better. This young man made the entire experience better.
With full bellies and big smiles, we headed up to Shore Fun Family Fun Center, the arcade above Three Blonde Bakers at Bethany Town Center. Hey — we were embracing a night of being vacationers, and we were enjoying it. Might as well go all out, right?
Again, we found ourselves in a bustling place, with families hopping from one game to the other. And, again, we found ourselves surrounded by happy people having fun. I smiled when I saw our friend Eric Esterson, who manages the place.
“Looks like you guys are having a busy holiday,” I said.
“It’s been a busy season,” he said, joining in on the smiling parade all around him. “People are back this year. It’s really been great.”
Having walked back to the car to drop off the 931 items my daughter bought with her arcade tickets, we made our way up towards the bandstand to hear the iconic Love Seed Mama Jump entertain the masses. I first heard the band in Dewey in the ’90s, and thought they were one of the best live bands I’d ever experienced. Probably a dozen shows later, I still firmly held that belief.
Monday night, after performing together for 30 years, they still had “it.” Fans of all ages were vibing to the music, and the band seemed to have the same energy as ever. Wait, did I say “vibing”? I’m pretty confident that’s the very first time I’ve ever...
But I digress.
The show was great. The sun started to go down, and we made our way to a crowded beach where families were spread out, children were playing, and strangers were laughing and chatting with one another like old friends. My daughter got in a group of about 10 kids who played together on the beach, and when the sun dropped and the sky darkened, we sat together as a family and watched a fireworks show that delighted everyone we could hear around us.
Even when it was over, and everyone moved like cattle to get to their cars and sit in the expected traffic, people were friendly and laughing and sharing their appreciation of the night’s events.
So, that’s the thing for this week, I guess. The thing is joy. And it was provided to the public by the Town of Bethany Beach.
My family and many others are appreciative of their efforts.