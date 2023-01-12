With only about a month to go before pitchers and catchers report for spring training, it feels like the right time to...
Hold on. Just let that baste over your mind for a minute.
“Pitchers and catchers report” is right up there with “there are no horseshoe flies at the beach today” and “pizza is all-you-can-eat for the next 17 minutes,” as far as pure word goodness that nourishes the soul. As the temperatures dip and darkness comes earlier by the day, the notion that “the boys of summer” will soon be back always brings a smile to this weathered old mug, and makes me want to take a nap in some bushes before committing various felonies.
Perhaps I should explain a little further before one of our friends in blue shows up at my door with questions.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel had a story last week about a 25-year-old man by the name of Justin Bloedorn. It seems that Bloedorn, along with his roommate and roommate’s father, took to American Family Field in September to catch a few hours of America’s Pastime, as the home-team Brewers were taking on the San Francisco Giants in a doubleheader.
As Cubs immortal Ernie Banks was fond of saying, “Let’s play two!”
Well, Bloedorn took that to heart, but he contributed his own little addition: “Let’s drink 10!” As in, 10 beers. That’s what he reportedly told police was the cause of his impromptu nap in some bushes outside the stadium following the games.
Editor’s note: It was at this point in reading the story that I wondered why his roommate and roommate’s father just left him passed out in a bunch of bushes in a public place, but then I remembered the phrase “10 beers,” thought of how some of my own friends could get on my nerves after similar feats of reckless behavior, and went on with my day.
So, fine. The beers would explain why Bloedorn passed out in some bushes in a public place, and that alone would make for a story he could tell years later about youthful exploits. But what happened next... well, I’m not sure that gets glossed over as a “foible of youth.”
When he woke up, Bloedorn “stated that he walked up to the door of the stadium and began pulling on it until it opened,” per the criminal complaint, as shared by the Journal Sentinel.
He then reportedly wandered the stadium until he found the Brewers clubhouse and began helping himself to whatever he came across in the Brewers locker room, per the complaint. A strength coach for the team said he had numerous items taken, according to the article, including a backpack, laptop, two iPods, a Walkman, two pairs of headphones, a passport, two pairs of sunglasses, a credit card and some personal notebooks.
This story has quickly gone from drunken stupor to serious crime, hasn’t it? Also, I had to check the date on the story again when I read “Walkman.” I had thought they kind of went the way of the pterodactyl and common decency. Are they still being produced? Was Bloedorn attracted to it because he could hear the faint sounds of “Walk Like an Egyptian” coming from the foam-covered headphones? I instantly thought of my own beloved Walkman, and the hours I spent listening to “Raspberry Beret” and “Careless Whisper.” Ooh, remember that Foreigner song? You know, the one that starts with...
But I digress.
The story went on to say that Bloedorn allegedly stole a jersey and shaving kit from the manager’s office, a 45-year anniversary 1982 Brewers signed bat, a replica World Series ring, keys to the Arizona spring training facility and a partridge in a pear tree.
How did police get turned on to Bloedorn as a suspect, you might ask? Well, as the detectives were on site investigating the burglary, a call came in from dispatch from Bloedorn’s roommate, who reportedly told police that Bloedorn had the items from the clubhouse.
See what I mean about what happens if you’re an annoying drunk to your friends? They leave you in bushes and then turn you in to the cops later.
Police went to the residence, found Bloedorn sleeping and reportedly got a confession from him when he woke up, along with consent to search the property. Detectives said they found “the majority” of items there.
He now faces up to 12-and-a-half years in prison. I’m guessing he wishes now he had just stayed in the bushes.