I’ve spent much of the past week giving my computer screen a wary eye. I knew I’d eventually have to sit down and start banging away on this, but I also kept finding anything possible to do to put this off as long as I could.
“Oh, wait, there’s a story I can edit.”
“Maybe I’ll pick away at the Calendar section a little bit.”
“Some great photos just came in from Butch that I can take a look at.”
“I just caught a glimpse of myself in the reflection of my coffee cup. Wow, am I getting even more jaw-droppingly handsome?”
Admittedly, that last one is true every week. I just can’t get enough of myself. But the other ones were largely meant as a tool to enable me to procrastinate on this one task — writing my annual Mother’s Day ode to Elizabeth McCann.
For more than a quarter-century I have dedicated this week of the year to honor my mother in my columns. My sister has always joked that I’ve done it because I’m cheap, and just wanted to save the money from buying her an actual gift, but that’s not even remotely accurate. I’ve done it because I’m petty, and I like seeing how frustrated my sister would get when my mom would share the column with her friends every year.
That has always brought me great joy.
But joy has been a little tougher to find than normal these past few months. Smiles have been a little less abundant. Laughs a little tougher to come by than in years past.
My mother passed away on Jan. 4 of this year, falling after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones the last few weeks of her life, which provided her some comfort, and she maintained her dignity, humor and love of family until her final breath disappeared into that good night.
And, I admit, I’ve been in a bit of a fog since her passing. We weren’t naive about the “scoreboard” here — we knew things were pretty bleak for her at the end, and it was a matter of when, more than if. We gathered at her home in North Carolina for weeks, sharing family meals together each as she enjoyed the compassion and comforts of the incredible people at her local hospice house, and we took shifts going to visit her, trying to steal each moment we could with her before our supply of moments would inevitably dry up.
But, still. It was a punch to the chest when she left us. We cried and told stories and set about the seemingly-endless list of tasks that each family in the world has to take on when someone special passes away. And then we cried a little more. We’re Irish. We cry and laugh a lot together.
I’d like to say it’s gotten easier in the months since she left us, but, as a lot of you already know, it doesn’t really work like that. You adjust. You get back on the horse and go to work and raise your kids and live your life the best you can, but that pain doesn’t really go away. Little things that you didn’t see coming still steal your breath from time to time — like when I started to take a photo of my daughter’s report card to send to my mom and the reality of the situation broke my heart all over again.
Of course, one thought that has been consistently racing through my head as I’ve contemplated this article the past few weeks is that, well, this is about Mother’s Day. It’s not Darin’s Day. The idea is to honor and celebrate the women who nurtured and raised us, and though my mother is no longer with us in her previous form, it’s not like I lost everything she gave me.
Not by a long shot.
What I could do here is share all of her incredible traits and just call it a day. You know, I could brag about how smart she was. I could tell you about when she was a teacher, and she would spend each night at the kitchen table planning how she could reach her students the next day, and make them truly want to learn. I could talk about how she absolutely verbally destroyed an adult in my neighborhood who accused me of doing something she fully-well knew I didn’t do. For the record, she was equally as quick to destroy me for the things I very-well did do. Of which, there were many.
I mean, I guess I did tell you all those things, but that’s not my point. I want to share one story with you before we end today that can provide more insight about Elizabeth McCann, so you feel you know her a little better.
This past Christmas, as she was basically living in her bed at this point, my wife and I went into her room and asked if she wanted us to help her out into the living room so she could watch my daughter open her presents. She started to get up, realized it wasn’t going to happen for her, and settled back down.
I told her to just relax. She had nothing to prove. And I left the room to go get my daughter rolling on 15 minutes of glee and mayhem. Before my wife left the room, my mom asked her to leave the door open so she could hear my daughter open her presents. When the dust settled, and I went back in to check on my mom, she talked about how happy Riley sounded, and asked about everything she received.
About two hours later we were checking her in at the hospice facility, where she would remain until she was gone. Her final act in her own home was to revel in her granddaughter’s joy one last time.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the great ones out there. Hug ’em tight.