Editor’s Note: The following letter was sent to Point reporter Susan Canfora, and forwarded along for publication.
I want to thank you for your caring and reporting about the annual Youth Art Show, sponsored by the Selbyville Community Club. Your first article, Feb. 3, announced the returning of the show to the Selbyville library and gave the community a very informative piece including the background of the show and the benefits of visual arts in education.
Kelly Kline, the library director, tells me that their patrons not only searched out the books they wanted, but they would also linger to look at the artwork. When they returned to get another book, they would again enjoy looking at the students’ creations. Your most recent article of March 24 added more details and had a nice picture of two of the pieces.
Saturday, March 25, found the library jammed packed with students, parents and grandparents, teachers, SCC members and many others. The library sensors reported 174 people in attendance. The new mayor, Rick Duncan, was also present and spoke of the Town’s commitment to being a sponsor of this program since its inception in 2004. He helped to hand out the prizes and shook many hands in congratulations. It was quite a happy affair, with the students beaming from ear to ear with their certificates, programs with their names, as well as a McDonald’s coupon. Those who received cash awards were extra jubilant. Kelly Kline was also jubilant as there were 10 people, adults as well as children, who signed up for new library cards!
You are a busy reporter, and I, we, certainly appreciate the time you put in writing about this important annual event in the lives of the students residing in the 19975-zip code.
We will look forward to partnering with you again next year as it will be the 20th year of our celebrating the importance of visual arts in education.
Jackie Bates
Chair of the ARTS and CULTURE community outreach program
Selbyville Community Club