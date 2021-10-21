They say Annie Oakley could shoot a cigarette out of her husband’s mouth and split a playing card with her incredibly accurate aim.
In my imagination, I would outshoot that Ohio native who was so good she performed with Buffalo Bill the first time I pointed an SIG Sauer at a target, completely wiping out the round black dot that served as a bullseye, leaving the heavy cardboard tattered and smoking.
The good thing about unspoken fantasies is, nobody knows what you’re thinking so they can’t call you a fool. Well, they could, but nobody did when I picked up a gun for the first time and participated in an all-women’s class taught by Fred Wetzstein, owner of No Limit Tactical, last weekend.
With assistant Eric Watkins, Wetzstein made the class pleasant and the instructors were patient and helpful.
Somehow, the team of Wetzstein and Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin managed to get me to agree to take the class, adamant as I have always been about disliking shooting, especially since guns are used to kill animals and I am even more outspoken about my love for varmints of all varieties than about disliking weapons.
During a casual conversation last summer, I told McLaughlin I wanted protection at home but never liked being around guns. My dad was a Marine, an excellent shot, who tried repeatedly to teach me to shoot, but I refused. He died in 2008 and we never had that experience together.
In his logical, gentle way, much like my father’s, McLaughlin suggested I learn how to handle a firearm before forming an opinion and that maybe the experience of Wetzstein’s class would make a compelling newspaper article.
So last Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. I was at Whiskey Ridge Shooting Preserve in Millsboro for a four-hour session.
Wezstein welcomed us and, for the first part of the class, in an upbeat and friendly atmosphere, taught the parts of guns, how to take them apart, clean them, oil them, how ammunition fits into the magazines then inside the weapon and what kinds of ammunition are used.
He listed the four rules of shooting — never point a gun at anything you aren’t willing to destroy, keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to fire, know your back stop and beyond, and always treat a gun as though it is loaded.
A bullet, he explained, has a brass housing that holds gunpowder compressed into a sleeve. There’s an explosion when the fire pin in the back of the gun strikes the bullet.
Working with half of us while Watkins schooled the other half, Wetzstein explained the shooting stance, with feet about shoulder width apart, knees slightly bent, in a loose, comfortable position with the handle of the gun tight against the area between the thumb and forefinger, both hands on the handle, elbows fully extended, wrists locked.
Then it was time to head to the shooting range.
With help, I loaded 12 bullets into the magazine and, at Wetzstein’s direction, carried the magazine and unloaded gun, one in each hand, to a row of lanes that faced targets. We students stood in a horizontal line, each in a numbered lane, a few feet from the targets. I noticed I was in Lane 3, a number that has always been lucky for me, as the instructors used markets to draw black bullseye dots in the center of each white rectangular target.
After pressing in yellow squishy ear protectors, I tried to imitate the stance Wetzstein showed us, closed my left eye, looked intently through the site at the bullseye, held steady, steady, then pulled the trigger with a slow, even motion, like moving my forefinger through butter, as he told us earlier.
The gun went off — so loudly my ears rang, and more shots were fired down the row. I wasn’t surprised by the kick back of the gun as much as by the noise. I’ve always been particularly sensitive to loud sounds but I was determined. My first bullet was just a hair to the left of the bullseye.
“Good!” Fred encouraged. “Really good. If you were in a situation where you had to protect yourself, and you were aiming at a bad guy, you would have hit him. Absolutely,” he said.
Two more bullets struck the bullseye during the hour I shot, and a few more were close enough to the target to take pride in, but many others were too high or too low and a few went off into the mountain of vegetated dirt behind the target.
Even so, I took a gun apart, cleaned it, oiled it, loaded it, held it without fear, aimed and fired, and that’s an accomplishment that would have made my father proud. It was an educational experience and enjoyable enough that I will likely return to the range and not hesitate to reach for a gun if I have to protect myself and my home.
So, Daddy, I hope you’re in heaven feeling proud of your youngest daughter. And Annie Oakley, look out, wherever you are.