Where has all the good mail gone?
In my back yard, there is a playhouse for the grandchildren. When they were very small, I had a mailbox next to it that Dick White, the old shop teacher from Indian River High School, built for me. When the grandkids came over, they would immediately run to the mailbox to see what was inside. It might be a card or just a piece of paper with a note on it, or maybe a piece of candy. But they were always delighted to get mail in their box.
We all love to get mail. Now, I mean real mail: a card, an invitation or a letter. Not a flyer or “fake mail” as I call it. “Fake mail” is when you get a card-sized envelope that looks like an invitation and you get really excited that you are actually going to get to go somewhere, but when you open it up, it really is a sales pitch or a seminar on how to manage your portfolio.
When is the last time you even got a letter? I still get one a couple of times a year from Grace Collins, and I am always thrilled to get it. Maybe that is why the post office is now broke. No one writes letters anymore. We send a text, maybe an e-mail or most just put it all out there on social media for the whole world to see. Long gone are the days of beautifully cursive handwriting, linen paper sprayed with perfume and a special stamp to add to your collection.
We now pay our bills online instead of sending them back to the company. Birthday wishes and anniversaries are rarely a card mailed, it is just a quick “Happy Birthday” on social media. Each year we get fewer and fewer Christmas cards. I have to admit that I really enjoy getting Christmas cards, taping them to my archway. Years ago, they filled both sides of the archway, but last year I only had enough to fill half of one side.
Most people are still not traveling, so maybe we all need to help the post office out and start sending more cards and letters to our loved ones and friends. Many nursing homes and hospitals are still not allowing visitors. Think how much it would mean to patients to get a card or note from you. Those in nursing homes have been extremely lonely.
Recently, I saw a new book that came out that was all of the love letters written back and forth during World War II between a man stationed in Germany and a lady friend back home. They had started writing to each other as high school friends, but as the time went by the letters got more intimate, until he could not wait to get home to marry her.
After the wife died, the grown children found the letters, which they had never seen, and published them into a book — which makes me wonder, if we will no longer have old shoeboxes full of cards, letters and photos, where will our family history be? Maybe on an external hard drive, an old floppy disc or in the “cloud.” (I still don’t know how that works. In my head, I see fluffy clouds just floating through the air, completely made up of computer code. How do I know which cloud has my information on it?)
Well, I have jumped around a lot in this mail story, so let me get to the real point of this column.
We received some very interesting mail last week. As I was sorting through the weekly sales flyers, political postcards and neverending bills, a card sized envelope stands out. It is addressed to my husband only. “Odd,” I think, “Why isn’t my name on here also?” Maybe it is a belated birthday card. I read the name on the return address: a name that I have never heard of and from a northern Delaware town where we do not know anyone.
Since my name is not on there, I decide to not open it and wait for Andy to come home.
“You got some mail,” I said, thinking it is more fake mail, but it does not have the telltale signs. It is hand-written and not computer-printed.
Andy opens the envelope and gets a very strange look on his face. He opens the card to read the inside, and I see his mouth drop open as he says, “You’re not going to believe this.”
“What is it?”
“It is a sympathy card?”
“What? For who?”
“For you.”
“What?! Nobody told me I died.”
Hand-written inside is a note to Andy, saying:
“Dear Andrew,
“So sorry to hear of Sue’s untimely passing!” along with some other words of comfort.
So I will end with one of the most misquoted quotes in history, by Mark Twain, talking to a reporter after he was informed by said reporter that a New York paper had run his obituary.
“The rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated.”