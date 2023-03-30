Editor:
On March 24, 2023, Coastal Point’s Susan Canfora wrote an article, “Jennison challenges rules for council forum.” It mentioned I was a candidate for the office of Mayor of Ocean View. In the article, Mr. Jennison asks, “What legal grounds does the Board of Elections have in limiting the candidates’ freedom of speech and length of introduction?”
Later in the article, he suggests that he and I are at an unfair advantage for our voices to be heard. Mr. Jennison makes an assumption that I would agree with his statement.
To clarify, I do not have a problem with the time limit each candidate has for their introduction. I was never asked my opinion nor have I ever spoken to Mr. Jennison. I think the time allotted makes sense since the introductions will be followed by a Q&A session.
Sincerely
Randy Robust
Ocean View