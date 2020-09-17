Editor:
I am a WWII veteran, U.S. Army, Pacific Theater of War. I’m 94 years old and now living in Dagsboro, since May 2020.
On Friday, Sept. 4, my daughter and I decided to have an early supper at the Frankford Family Diner. We arrived around 4 p.m. We were seated, ordered and served promptly.
Through our meal, our waitress informed us that our own meals were paid for by others present. I asked if they were still present. She said, “No.” I thanked her.
Now, I wish to “thank” this kind and generous person, or persons, for their thoughtful deed to an older veteran citizen at this time. Their good deed will remain with me forever.
J. Raymond Getzel
Dagsboro