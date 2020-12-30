Editor:
The community of Woodland Park in Ocean View recently collected over 613 pounds of food that was delivered to two needy families. This holiday season also brought to bear cash, as well as gift cards, to accompany the food. One elderly female recipient told me that nobody had ever done anything this nice for her. The male recipient noted that this largesse will enable him to share his bounty with neighbors.
One of the most important things you can do on this earth is to let people know they are not alone.
Shannon Adler
Valerie Reeves
Ocean View