Editor:
Members of the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC) have continued to meet during the pandemic. A retired member of the Washington, D.C., Metro Police, an expert at stringing rackets for tennis superstars around the world and a veteran journalist who was part of the original reporting staff of USA Today gave informative talks about their careers in recent months.
Although state restrictions have limited the attendance at meetings, the culinary and serving staffs at Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club have continued their excellent cuisine and service. We are happy to support them during this challenging time. Our Sunshine Committee keeps in touch with those who cannot attend meetings through both cards and phone calls.
The LBWC Scholarship Committee will evaluate applications available online to graduating seniors residing in the Indian River School District. Those who attend Sussex Central, Sussex Tech or Indian River High School are invited to apply by March 31. Winners will be notified in early May.
LBWC continues its original mission to further the quality of life in our community, support local schools and their students, and encourage fellowship among its membership. Women who want to learn more about LBWC are welcome to email lordbaltimorewc@gmail.com.
Carolyn Pesce
LBWC President