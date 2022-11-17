Editor:
The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club would like to thank the many businesses in Sussex County that supported its Fashion Show Oct. 19 at Bayside Resort Golf Club.
The club’s fundraising event raised thousands of dollars, which will be used for local educational scholarships and to support various community groups across the region. We couldn’t be successful without the support of the local community, as well as the dozens of committee chairs and volunteers who worked to make the event a success.
Sincerest thanks to everyone.
Carolyn Pesce, President
Lord Baltimore Women’s Club