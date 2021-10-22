Editor:
It is always nice to be thanked for a job well done!!!
Last week, the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club fulfilled their commitment to clean the sides of Coastal Highway from the Totem Pole to Fred Hudson Road. After picking up hundreds (maybe thousands) of cigarette butts and many soda cans and bottles, we were finished. There were only eight of us, but a very dedicated eight we were. We even had one husband there to help.
What was really wonderful was the number of folks who said thank you to us: dog walkers, joggers, a young man on a bicycle and even the wonderful lady who puts in all the beautiful flowers around the Totem Pole. She told our volunteer that the town of Bethany Beach appreciates what we do to beautify the Gateway to Bethany Beach. We ALL need to say thank you when we see a job well done, don’t you think???
Sue Cutter
Lord Baltimore Women’s Club