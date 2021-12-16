Editor:
Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC) wishes the community a holiday season filled with memorable family moments and the gift of good health in 2022.
During 2021, we resumed our fundraising activities after pandemic suspensions in 2020. Dine-and-donate events at Northeast Seafood Kitchen and Off the Hook resulted in generous donations of partial proceeds to us. Our Fashion Show/Luncheon and Victorian Tea benefitted from donations of gift certificates, services and items from area restaurants, businesses and individuals. LBWC’s Bake Sale in May was a sell-out.
Our annual donation to the military was made to the women veterans program at Home of the Brave in nearby Milford. LBWC also donated to worthy non-profit organizations that improve life within our community. Deserving area high school seniors were awarded scholarships to continue their higher education; promising sophomores received funding to attend a nationally known leadership program.
Community generosity helped make this happen. We’re proud that the community believes in the mission and work of LBWC. And with you, we’ll continue all that we do in 2022 and beyond.
Carolyn Pesce, President
LBWC