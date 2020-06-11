Editor:
Members of the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC) express our pride in the 2020 graduates of Indian River High School.
Their graduation takes place during the most extraordinary time in their lives. The final months of their senior year have been defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has had no regard for this precious time that should have been marked by joy and accomplishment.
Instead, the members of the graduating class have been forced to spend the last few months isolated from friends and faculty. They have been denied many of their most anticipated life events that will not be the stuff of memories. Instead, they are left with questions about how their lives will unfold within this age of pandemic.
Members of LBWC are proud we had an impact on these graduates. The 2020 class has benefitted from the generous support of LBWC. Through its continuous fundraising, LBWC subsidized critical purchases that were sometimes beyond the budget capabilities of the elementary schools. These expenditures enhanced learning experiences in the classroom.
Also, LBWC members were mentors, assisted at book sales, and cooperated with faculty and teachers for the betterment of students. As you complete your years at IRHS, we can see a return on our investment.
The LBWC wishes good luck to the Class of 2020! You will make a difference!
Barb Sunderlin, Outgoing President
Lord Baltimore Women’s Club Ocean View