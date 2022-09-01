Editor:
As a sitting state legislator, I normally do not become involved in local races. This time, the stakes are too high to sit on the sidelines.
The 5th Councilmanic race is vitally important to the future of Sussex County and how it will look.
John Rieley has worked to keep our taxes low. His background as a financial planner has been instrumental in keeping them low while greatly increasing funding to our State Police by 20 percent, our local police departments by 20 percent, and our important ambulance and volunteer fire departments by 25 percent. He has been a strong supporter and voted to fund ag preservation, thereby preserving those farms forever.
He also voted to increase open-space funding by more than ten times.
All this has been done without raising taxes.
But his opponent claims John raised taxes. That was an accommodations tax (hotel and motel) that taxes the tourists, and that money goes to pay for infrastructure the tourists use. That makes sense to me. Why should Sussex citizens pay for that?
John’s opponent and his campaign have been negative and bullying — something we normally do not see here in Sussex. He started with his signs all over the county (not just in the district he is running in) being put up before permitted and telling a council member that if he didn’t support him, he had $50,000 to take him out; and telling a town councilperson that he was disappointed that she was not supporting him and telling her that he had put $100,000 of his own money in the race, raised $600,000 (apparently through his PAC) and was willing to put another $100,000 in; and having his powerful Democrat attorney write a letter threatening a slander suite to one of John’s supporters.
He has lied that John’s votes have created sprawl while knowing that it was his own votes on Planning & Zoning that approved thousands of new homes, not John’s votes. He does all this while denying that he works for developers on their site work, even on projects he voted on while sitting on Planning & Zoning.
Is this what we want? I think not.
I urge all my friends and supporters to support the positive message of John Rieley, one of keeping our taxes low, of having no conflicts of interest, of continuing to support the funding of our local town police and volunteer fire companies, and to continue working with DelDOT for improved roads.
Remember to vote for John Rieley on Sept. 13, 2022.
State Sen. Dave Wilson (R-18th)