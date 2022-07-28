Editor:
We must elect Richard Benn, Bill Rymer and Ed Bishop to the Fenwick Island Town Council. This is not the time for complacency.
Bill Rymer and Richard Benn stepped up and stepped in last August when two previous council members quit, abandoning their responsibilities. Bill and Richard have worked tirelessly, almost on a full-time basis, doing important work on Finance, Budget, Infrastructure and Dredging. Ed Bishop has been serving on the Board of Adjustments, and the Business Development and Ad Hoc Parking committees.
We should not elect candidates who believe that legal action is the first and best solution. Or candidates who do not understand that the residential property owners make up the tax base of our town. In our Delaware town, businesses, excluding hotels, provide no more tax revenue than residential property owners. (Some businesses pay no taxes). Or candidates who do not realize that there cannot be “just a few” shuttles. Only no shuttles or shuttles posing a safety hazard on Bunting Ave. Some members do not always serve the best interests of our town.
Benn, Rymer and Bishop know and understand this town and how it works. They are working towards solutions for our greatest challenges. They are listening to businesses, as they address issues such as equipment placement and parking. They do not favor special interests. Their positions are not radical. They want to preserve what makes Fenwick Island special — the reasons we all came here, and continue to come here.
Fenwick Island is changing, and it will continue to change. We probably can’t bring back Dairy Queen. But we do not need bars, loud music and congestion in our town.
We must elect people who make thoughtful and wise decisions. We need council members who remember that first and foremost Fenwick Island is a family-oriented community, where generations come together each summer to enjoy our beautiful beach and bay and feel safe walking and cycling on our quiet streets.
Vote Richard Benn, Bill Rymer and Ed Bishop for Fenwick Island Town Council on Aug. 6.
Roy Williams
Fenwick Island Town Council, 2013-2019