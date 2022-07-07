Editor:
So, Wednesday evening, we’re driving up the Coastal Highway from Fenwick Island to Rehoboth on the way to choir practice. Much of highway is in the Delaware State Seashore Park, and you can often see the ocean on one side of the road and the bay on the other. It’s very beautiful.
I’m playing on my phone, oblivious to all that, when Sandy suddenly yells, “There’s a chicken!”
Now, there are 200 million chickens in Delaware, so seeing them isn’t that unusual, but seeing one on this little narrow strip of barrier island is pretty unusual! That leads to the question, “Why did the chicken cross the road?” to which I responded, “To get to the beach!”
“But how did the chicken get across the bay?” Sandy asked.
By now, we are fired up about the chicken. What’s it doing out in the middle of nowhere? How did it get there? And then the big question: Can chickens swim?!
Since I have unlimited minutes on my phone, I immediately launched into an internet search on “Can chickens swim?” It turns out that there are dozens of sites that discuss whether chickens can swim and various opinions as to the answer.
According to thehappychickencoop.com, they can swim, but choose not to. The site goes on to discuss whether you should let your chickens swim and the health implications of that. (?)
Squeaksandnibble.com has a slightly different opinion: “Chickens can technically float for a short period, but they aren’t waterproof, and they don’t do it well. They are heavy, ungraceful and their wings are small in proportion to their size.” (This seems insulting to chickens.)
To resolve this issue, I turned to YouTube to see for myself.
In the first video, “Torch” was gently placed in the water and promptly jumped out. I marked that up to “chooses not to.”
In the second video “Haroldine” was placed in the water and calmly started to float around the pool. The people in the pool, on the other hand, went nuts! And the comments…
So, there you have it. Chickens can swim, but like people, they may or may not like it.
Oh, the next video that popped up was about a chicken raised like a dog. But that’s a topic for another day.
Glenn Pierce
Selbyville