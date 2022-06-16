Editor:
As many of you know, there has been a public outcry by many of the Bethany Beach residents strongly objecting to the construction of a pedestrian/bike pathway extending from Second Street to Central Boulevard.
Pursuant to that matter, a town council meeting has been scheduled to be held at the town hall on June 17, and as part of the agenda Cliff Graviet, the town manager, has introduced the following agenda item to be voted on by the council:
“IV. NEW BUSINESS A. Discussion, Consideration, and Possible Vote to not move forward with the Study to Determine the Feasibility of Constructing a Pedestrian Walkway (Connecting Central Boulevard and 2nd Street) on the former Walcek/Dematitis Parcel, but to continue Restoration of the Wetlands on the Property (Graviet).”
This meeting will provide the townspeople an opportunity to voice their opinion on this matter to their elected councilmen.
I strongly urge you to please participate in this process by attending the meeting in person or on-line and voicing your opposition to the pathway construction.
Jack Walsh
Bethany Beach