Editor:
I would like to share with you my concerns about a recent Bethany Beach Town Council meeting held on Nov. 19, 2021.
The agenda item of concern to me — “B. Discussion, Consideration, and Possible Vote on a Resolution in Support of an Application for a Grant from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to Help Offset the Cost of Developing a Plan to Restore and Preserve Wetlands in a 15-acre Town-Owned Property and a Study of the Feasibility of Creating a Nature-Based Pedestrian Pathway Across the Property (Hardiman) motion.”
I attended the meeting and voiced my reaction to the motion as follows:
My name is Jack Walsh, my wife Jeri live on Wiegand Lane.
As some of you know, I had the good fortune to serve on the council — held a number of positions, including mayor.
A side note, 20 years ago (July 21, 2001) I attended a town public hearing to construct a roadway through the wetland property linking Central Boulevard to 2nd Street — I believe the largest attended meeting in the Town’s history — resulted in a denial. Also, Mayor Gordon raised a bicycle-path issue in June of 2014 — did not go anywhere.
I must first commend you folks after many years of controversy and negotiations, that the Town was able to successfully purchase the approximate 14-acre Walcek Tract, with the goal of preserving it, in its natural state for ecological and flood attenuation reasons.
That being said (for the record), I would like to present my position on the current motion before us today:
“B. Discussion, Consideration, and Possible Vote on a Resolution in Support of an Application for a Grant from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, to Help Offset the Cost of Developing a Plan to Restore and Preserve Wetlands in a 15-acre Town-Owned Property” — definitely in favor of; and a Study of the Feasibility of Creating a Nature-Based Pedestrian Pathway Across the Property” — not in favor of this issue. I’m against this for the following reasons:
I understand the reason for the pathway is to mitigate the safety risks for pedestrian and cyclists, presumably caused by Route 26 traffic — unless the Town has conducted a study of the safety situation for pedestrians and cyclists, the assumption that the proposed path would have a “safety benefit” is anecdotal and speculative. What information and data does the Town have that would shed light on any safety aspects associated with the construction of a new path versus keeping pedestrians and bicycles within the existing transportation corridor. (As a side note regarding my walking and bike riding both east and west on Route 26, I have not seen or encountered any high volume of pedestrian or cyclist traffic! Where is this coming from — any data confirming this?
Also, natural water flows will be disrupted, and even though the path will be constructed upon posts with small footprints, the path itself will shade critical habitat under the path and alongside it, degrading it from its current condition.
The next question, if enacted: How could this affect the safety and quality of life of the residents and travelers in the area?
For those of us who are not familiar with Central Boulevard (which would be the thoroughfare that connects the wetland pathway to Route 1 or Route 26 — is very narrow (19-23 feet, 24 feet recommended) with ditches and or swales on both sides of the road, and no siding areas for cars to park or pull over (also, at times is further complicated by storm flooding) — there is no room for the construction of the pedestrian and bicycle lanes (which I would presume would be required on both sides of the street) to safely move the potentially larger amounts of new people traffic.
Central Bouldvard also serves as a conduit funneling four streets of traffic through it, to and from Route 1 and 26: Wiegand Lane, Gibson Street (also serves as a cut-through for Route 26 to and from Route 1 traffic) Maryland Avenue and Pine Street (in all, accommodating approximately a total of 58 homes) along with traffic/parking relating to Central Park. Central Boulevard, despite its name, was not designed to accommodate this traffic load (people, bikes and automobiles)!
I should point out that there was a Town-sponsored traffic study performed between May 2015 and August 2016 on the Gibson Street/Central Boulevard areas by Kercher Group showing average daily traffic (ADT) traffic peak flow ranging from 304 to 1,008 vehicles. This study was driven for the most part by safety concerns relating to drivers ignoring stop signs at the Gibson Street and Central Boulevard intersections. Although speed was not an issue, shallow sloping speed bumps were later installed, with no obvious impact on traffic flow or speed. This should further heighten the safety concerns relating to the additional people traffic flow introduced into the area!
Also, there is a bus stop on the south side of Central Boulevard which literally closes the street down during passenger usage.
Keep in mind, bike paths foster automobile parking. (Some biking folks transport their bikes to the areas where they want to bike ride and park their cars in the immediate vicinity. (Been there/done it.)
If enacted, we in essence will have developed a mini-Route 26, from St. Ann’s Church to Route 1, that is approximately 1/2 of a mile long that could adversely impact adjoining neighborhoods, provide for unfettered access for local residents and surrounding communities, and possibly affect home values in the more immediate area.
To get a better sense of what I’m talking about (if you haven’t already) I urge you to visit the area — you can even explore the proposed pathway site.
In closing, based on what I’ve presented and using your own good judgement, please do not consider constructing a wetland pathway. Thank you for your time and consideration.
Unfortunately, the motion was passed by the council — what remains is whether the council obtains the grant to proceed with the study and what their resulting recommendations/action would be. Fortunately, this would have to be reviewed and voted on by the council at a public hearing — hopefully, preceded by workshops where public opinion could be considered in the resulting outcome.
Finally, I need to add that the council has decided to fund this study before they know whether the community even supports the walkway — and proceeding knowing there is opposition. It would have been more appropriate to have held a public workshop earlier to obtain public opinion before considering applying for a grant.
I would urge the public to keep a watchful eye on this issue and support pathway opposition.
Jack Walsh
Bethany Beach