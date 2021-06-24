Editor:
“We mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor…”
With this last sentence of our Declaration of Independence, the 56 signers of that document not only committed themselves to uncompromising, complete devotion to the American republic, but they also charted a path for all patriots to come.
Under these sacred words, both Caesar Rodney of Dover and George Ross of New Castle, representing Delaware, added their signatures to the Declaration of Independence. These Delawareans pledged all that they had, including their lives, in complete devotion to the American republic and, in so doing, to the American people.
Following the 3-2 Sussex County Council in favor of a change of use for proposed the Evans Farm apartment development, Michael Vincent, Cynthia Green and John Rieley demonstrated their lack of respect and commitment to their constituents, and rather than uphold the tradition that fellow Delawareans Caesar Rodney and George Ross displayed an amazing lack of personal and political courage.
These three county councilors reneged on the courageous heritage of their forerunners and chose what they believed to be their safe route to approve a development that not a single citizen of Sussex County spoke in favor of during the public meetings of the Planning & Zoning Commission and the County Council in order to shield themselves from what they believed to be a greater threat to their positions, namely an exceedingly wealthy developer who cares little for the wellbeing of the citizens property holders and residents of Sussex County.
Surely these three County Councilors have never heard nor read of the courageous commitment to service to the people displayed by Rodney and Ross.
By their fear-driven votes against the people of Sussex County, Vincent, Green and Rieley have shown themselves to be unworthy trustees of the confidence of the voters of Sussex County and have earned nothing less than the total lack of support of these voters.
Come the next Sussex County Council election, keep in mind your choices as voters. Search for and vote for candidates who understand the proud political heritage of Delawareans Rodney and Ross who pledged all that they had in support of the citizens of Delaware. When casting your ballot, remember the three county councilors (Vincent, Green and Rieley) and their disrespect for and lack of commitment to their fellow Delawareans. This trio deserves to be voted out of office en masse!
Wollom Jensen
Ocean View