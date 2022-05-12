Editor:
On behalf of the South Coastal Village Volunteers, I want to thank Susan Canfora and the Coastal Point for the lovely article on our organization in your May 6 issue. We are delighted with your interest in SCVV and appreciate Ms. Canfora’s time and efforts in creating the feature.
Since we started our group in 2019, while the pandemic made it impossible for us to have in-person events, we tried many different ways of letting our community know who we are and what we do. We found that articles in the Coastal Point are by far our most effective means of communication.
Within a few days of the May 6 issue, we had three calls from prospective members who want to take advantage of our services. Earlier articles met with similar results. We are so grateful for the opportunity the Coastal Point gives us to introduce ourselves to older adults who can benefit from our services and to generous volunteers willing to give their time.
The Steering Committee, made up of unpaid volunteers, directs the day-to-day operations of the organization. To meet the needs of our growing numbers of members and volunteers, we need to extend the days and hours our office is open to keep everything running smoothly, so we now have a small paid office staff. The heart of the group is the many volunteers who perform services for our members.
We thank the Coastal Point for enabling us to reach our community.
Please go to our website www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org to learn all about us, or call (302) 500-1281.
Joan Gordon, Communications Chair
South Coastal Village Volunteers