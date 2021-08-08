Editor:
Every summer we look forward to a demanding and fun volunteering gig with our favorite public charity. The Freeman Arts Pavilion is a coastal treasure that provides the area’s most superb arts programming throughout the summer.
Even through the pandemic, especially the summer of 2020, this cherished public charity created every possible CDC-compliant opportunity for the COVID-weary to share the simple joy of music. Plus, throughout the year, they run programs in schools across the county, delivering that simple joy to all ages! These art and music programs are among our favorite activities, bringing us a smile at seeing each student’s pride in their own art or musical creation.
The Freeman Arts Pavilion cares about their neighbors, local community, vacationers and students. Volunteering for them feels as if we are playing an active role in bringing joy into people’s lives.
We feel everyone at the Freeman Arts Pavilion values our time, talent and energy. Every year for the last eight years we are invited to share our skills and love of the arts as volunteers, and every year we connect with artists, musicians, performers and people of all ages and backgrounds. The most memorable shows include national artists Lyle Lovett and Diana Ross, piano prodigy Joey Alexander and the Fab Four Beatles tribute band — such a gift for Delaware’s music lovers! Volunteering with the Freeman Arts Pavilion helps create unique experiences that surprise, delight, entertain and educate thousands of people each year at this iconic, beautiful venue.
Press play and come on in!
Elena and Frank Ripkin
Millsboro