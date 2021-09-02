Editor:
We recently went to see Black Violin at the Freeman Arts Pavilion and had a wonderful experience.
Everything was very organized, starting with the website, buying tickets. The website also clearly tells you what to expect when arriving at the venue. There was plenty of parking, great pods not too near each other, and large screens for additional viewing of the concert stage. The volunteers were so cheerful, helpful and ready to answer any questions. We loved that there was food and beverages available onsite
I would definitely come back to another concert at the Pavilion and would recommend this for a fun evening out — date or family!
Amanda Smart
Landenberg, Pa.