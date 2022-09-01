Editor:
I am writing this letter both in support of John Rieley for County Council and to dispel some of the erroneous information that has been disseminated.
I have worked with John his entire four years. He reads every piece of paper, does research and asks questions before making a decision. He is easy to approach, talk to, and is a good listener.
He and his wife have a small farm outside of Millsboro, and his background as a retired financial planner has served Council well.
We have significantly increased direct grants to many groups since John has been on Council. There have been increased grants to the Towns, to the town police departments, and to our fire and ambulance services. Many have experienced a 20 percent increase in grants. We have also increased our contributions to the Delaware State Police in exchange for more troopers in Sussex County. We have been able to do this without increasing our county taxes.
John’s opponent said John voted to increase taxes. He did vote for the accommodations (hotel/motel) tax, as did I. That taxes the tourists who visit here. The money is earmarked to pay for the infrastructure they use. We wanted them to pay instead of our residents.
John’s opponent has said that John has created traffic issues and sprawl we all face. Again, not true.
Most subdivisions do not come before the County Council, but all go before Planning & Zoning Commission, on which John’s opponent, Keller Hopkins, sits.
Mr. Hopkins has made an issue about a subdivision named Coral Lakes. When this first came before the Planning & Zoning Commission on Jan. 27, 2022, Mr. Hopkins stated that this is a “textbook example of where you do want to build.” That very same night, he voted to approve over 500 homes on 300 acres of land.
On March 10, 2022, when it came up for a vote, Mr. Hopkins voted no, but failed to give the legally required reasons for his vote. What happened to change his mind? He filed to run for County Council three days before the vote. This did come before the Council only as an appeal because Hopkins and others did not give the required reasons for their “No” vote. We sent it back to them to do so.
I ask you to please support John Rieley for County Council and please send a message that this kind of negative politics is not wanted in Sussex County, Del.
Michael Vincent, President
Sussex County Council